YouTuber 'Markiplier' Raises Over $100,000 (And Counting) For LGBTQ Group

The formula for striking it rich on YouTube is perplexing, to say the least. Fortunately, at least some of those who have figured it out are willing to use their power for good. In just under 24 hours, a YouTube star and gamer by the username of Markiplier has raised just shy of $130,000 for the Human Rights Campaign via a GoFundMe campaign, well exceeding his goal of $100,000 and raising nearly $30,000 in just under an hour. Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, began the fundraiser Sunday with a livestream addressing his roughly 16.2 million YouTube subscribers. “Today we stand by our LGBTQ+ friends to ensure equality for EVERYONE!” He wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Please help us raise $100,000 for the Human Rights Campaign to ensure the future stays bright and open for all!” Markiplier spent Saturday at the Women’s March, which presumably inspired the fundraising campaign. About to be swept up in the flow of people! pic.twitter.com/rBpdG83SLh— Markiplier (@markiplier) January 21, 2017 ”The sheer number of people here is staggering. Unity on such a massive scale is simply inspiring,” he tweeted about the march. “But we have to remember that a single day of solidarity isn’t enough to change the world. Work hard every single day to make it better.” Credit to Markiplier for putting his money where his mouth is. This isn’t the first time he’s hosted a fundraiser, either. All told, the internet star says he’s raised just under $1.2 million for charity. The Huffington Post has reached out to Markiplier for comment. We’ll update this story if and when we hear back.