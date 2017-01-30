19 Tweets That Show Just How Outraged People Of Faith Are About Trump's Muslim Ban

Many of America’s religious leaders have roundly condemned President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans Syrian refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and other spiritual traditions joined protests and took to social media this weekend, pointing out that the ban flagrantly violates a central tenet of many faiths ― the command to be kind to those who are suffering. Below, The Huffington Post rounded up a few messages from people of faith who were deeply disturbed by the ban ― and are promising to make sure their voices are heard. If you do support the #MuslimBan today, remember this: you will be remembered as the villains of our children's history books tomorrow.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 28, 2017 Woe onto you hypocrites who profess to love God, but turn away the most vulnerable of God's children. @realDonaldTrump #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/1aYCpXFNoS— omid safi (@ostadjaan) January 28, 2017 Repeat after me: I am a Christian who opposes the #MuslimBan. My liberation is bound up in yours.— Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) January 28, 2017 This is the America I'm proud to be a part of. #NoBanNoWall #JFKTerminal4 #NoMuslimRegistry #NoMuslimBan pic.twitter.com/uSYOSmaqLd— Blair Imani (@BlairImani) January 29, 2017 Matthew 25 is really just Jesus Christ's fancy way of telling everyone who thinks banning refugees is a good idea to "Go to hell."— Samantha Field (@samanthapfield) January 28, 2017 If you reject the migrant and refugee, you reject Christ himself, who asked us, who implored us, who ordered us, to see him in the stranger.— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 29, 2017 People are rising up. Our kids too. We know that we belong in the streets. We won't let up. We can't. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/VifYJJ2ibH— Faiza N. Ali (@faiza_n_ali) January 29, 2017 #torah #NoBanNoWall #nomuslimban #JewishResistance @truahrabbis #whatrabbisdo pic.twitter.com/bcsVyEd9JY— Rabbi Sari Laufer (@rabbilaufer) January 29, 2017 Jesus to Muslims: "Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account."— Paul B. Raushenbush (@raushenbush) January 30, 2017 PLEASE SHARE: Sadhana co-founder Sunita Viswanath has a message to all #HinduAmericans from #JFKTerminal4! #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/9TMtU0ekhd— Sadhana Coalition (@SadhanaHindus) January 28, 2017 At DTW, protestors gave way for Muslims to pray. This is my America. #impeachtrump #NoBanNoWall #pureMichigan #RefugeesWelcome #solidarity pic.twitter.com/ahAba0AOw4— Suehaila Amen (@SuehailaAmen) January 30, 2017 I Know.

I Dare.

I Will.

But today, I will NOT keep Silence.

THE MUSLIM BAN IS WRONG.

THE MUSLIM BAN IS WRONG, WRONG, WRONG #MuslimBan— Courtney Weber (@thecocowitch) January 28, 2017 On #HolocaustMemorialDay we remember — and we commit to act against #prejudice and hate.#JewishResistance#notbystanders#HMD2017 pic.twitter.com/JokCjRV7D5— Michael Lieberman (@ADLWashCounsel) January 27, 2017 The world is watching as the hope that was once America is challenged by the forces of hate and bigotry. #MuslimBan— Suhaib Webb (@ImamSuhaibWebb) January 28, 2017 The pop up protests at airports around the US demanding entry for refugees is encouraging me more today than the American church.— JenHatmaker (@JenHatmaker) January 29, 2017 Stay strong brothers and sisters of #TheResistance – Trump is attacking as many groups as he can to break us. Not happening. We are stronger— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) January 29, 2017 Dear Muslim Friends,

Please don't thank us for standing in solidarity with you. Our humanity is bound up with yours. We're in this together.— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) January 30, 2017 My Grandfather came to the U.S. when he was 9 yo. He became a Surgeon & saved many lives. I am Jewish & against the Muslim Ban. #NoMuslimBan pic.twitter.com/UZ0tmpUD4G— Alex Plaxen (@APlaxen) January 29, 2017 The future is bright. #MuslimBan #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/Yxwa00pnYo— ياسمين (@umyazzie) January 29, 2017