Watch These Christians End The Holiday Season With A Splash

On the Christian calendar, The Feast of the Epiphany fall on January 6, 2017 and marks the end of the Christmas period. Some Christian denominations use the holy day as an opportunity to retell the story of the Three Kings, or Magi, who brought the baby Jesus gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Other denominations focus more on Jesus’ baptism and the start of his ministry. Christian communities around the world have developed extraordinarily diverse ways of celebrating this feast ― from diving into frigid water to eating a delicious cake in search of a tiny figurine of the baby Jesus. Below, The Huffington Post rounded up images of Epiphany celebrations from 12 countries. Bulgaria Stoyan Nenov / Reuters Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. Stoyan Nenov / Reuters Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration to commemorate Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria. Peru Mariana Bazo / Reuters Peruvian policemen dressed as the Three Kings greet spectators as they ride horses during Epiphany celebrations, or Three Kings’ Day, in central Lima, Peru. Mariana Bazo / Reuters Peruvian policemen dressed as the Three Kings greet spectators at the Canevaro old people’s home during Epiphany celebrations, or Three Kings’ Day, in central Lima, Peru. Romania Inquam Photos / Reuters An Orthodox priest splashes holy water over a horse and his owner during the celebration of an Epiphany religious service for horses, in Pietrosani, Prahova county, Romania. Inquam Photos / Reuters A horse and a rider fall in the snow during a race that followed the celebration of an Epiphany religious service, in Pietrosani, Prahova county, Romania January 6, 2017. Czech Republic David W Cerny / Reuters Men dressed as the Three Kings greet spectators as they ride camels during the Three Kings procession across the medieval Charles bridge, as a part of a re-enactment of the Nativity scene, in Prague, Czech Republic. David W Cerny / Reuters A participant stands in a snow after the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic. Greece Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece January 6, 2017. Alexandros Avramidis / Reuters An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Thessaloniki, Greece January 6, 2017. Turkey Kenzo Tribouillard/IP3 via Getty Images Members of the Orthodox Church jump into the the Bosphorus to recover a wooden cross and be blessed, on the occasion of the celebration of Theophany, Orthodox equivalent of the Catholic Epiphany on January 6, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Murad Sezer / Reuters Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 29, a pilgrim from Greece, receives a gift from Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew after he retrieved a wooden crucifix from the waters of Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey January 6, 2017. Spain Eloy Alonso / Reuters A man dressed as one of the Three Kings receives a baby pacifier from a girl during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain January 5, 2017. Juan Medina / Reuters Volunteers of San Carlos Borromeo parish dressed up as the Three Wise Men, warm up next to hot coals after giving away gifts in the shanty town settlement of ‘El Gallinero’, in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. Vatican Stefano Rellandini / Reuters A nun distributes books titled “Icons of Mercy” donated by Pope Francis to the faithful on Epiphany day in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Stefano Rellandini / Reuters Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus during the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2017. Poland NurPhoto via Getty Images The holiday of Three Kings Day or Dzien Trzech Kroli parade in Gdansk old city centre, Poland 6 January 2017. NurPhoto via Getty Images The holiday of Three Kings Day or Dzien Trzech Kroli parade in Gdansk old city centre, Poland 6 January 2017. West Bank Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People light candles during celebrations of Jesus Christ’s baptism and birth at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank on January 6, 2017. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People attend celebrations of Jesus Christ’s baptism and birth at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank on January 6, 2017. Guatemala JOHAN ORDONEZ via Getty Images Catholic devotees carry a statue of the Virgin Mary during the Three Wise Men or Three Kings celebration on Epiphany at El Guarda Viejo neighborhood in Guatemala City on January 6, 2017. JOHAN ORDONEZ via Getty Images A woman burns incense in honor of the Three Wise Men or Three Kings celebration on Epiphany at El Guarda Viejo neighborhood in Guatemala City on January 6, 2017. United States John Moore via Getty Images Immigrants eat traditional ‘rosca’ bread at a Three Kings Day meal at the Catholic Charities Respite Center on January 6, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. The center helps thousands of immigrants, many having crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States to seek asylum. Most families are from Central America and are first detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, who process them and release them for their onward journey to cities around the United States. Spencer Platt via Getty Images The 40th annual Three Kings Day Parade marches through East Harlem on January 6, 2017 in New York City. The parade, which begins at 106th Street and Park Avenue and goes up to 116 street, celebrates the time Christians believe that three wise men arrived to visit the baby Jesus.

