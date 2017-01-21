Aaron Rodgers' Family 'Doesn't Trust' Olivia Munn, Inside Her Fight With Jordan Rodgers That Started The Family Feud

While the Green Bay Packers make another run to the Super Bowl, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is keeping silent about his family feud. The reasons why Aaron doesn’t talk to his family are unknown, though an inside source told Radar Online that his girlfriend Olivia Munn is to blame for the rift. An inside source recently explained to Us Weekly that the Rodgers family were not fans of the Hollywood starlet from the beginning of their relationship. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse. When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.” To make matters worse, Aaron’s little brother and Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers and Olivia got into a verbal altercation shortly after she began dating Aaron. “Olivia and Aaron’s brother Jordan had a huge blowout fight a couple years back in LA. Jordan accused Olivia of using Aaron to boost her fame and status!” the insider claims. “The fight started over Jordan accusing her of not allowing Aaron time to spend with his family and escalated from there to Jordan calling her fame hungry.” Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers [Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images] Jordan and Aaron stopped talking to each other after the epic fight. It’s been over two years since they last spoke, and now most of the family no longer communicates with Aaron. In fact, Aaron’s father, Ed, recently blamed his son’s rise to fame for their family woes. “Fame can change things,” Ed admitted. Ed also confirmed earlier reports that Aaron and Munn refused to accept Christmas gifts for 2014. Ed says that he and his wife, Darla, sent the couple presents only to have them mailed back. Aaron also allegedly missed the funeral of his grandfather because of the family feud. Reports of family problems first surfaced during Jordan’s run on The Bachelorette. After Jordan opened up about his brother on national television, Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been able to escape criticism. An inside source told People that things have gotten so bad that Jordan hopes everything will just blow over. “It’s been hard for Jordan,” a source shared. “Aaron is his family. It’s sad.” Jordan won JoJo Fletcher’s heart on The Bachelorette and is set to tie the knot soon. He also landed a job as a college football analyst and runs his own fitness company. Despite the success, Jordan wishes his relationship with Aaron was better. Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun] “[It] is all very upsetting to the family,” a source said. “They don’t understand how it’s gotten to this point, and they miss having Aaron around.” Unfortunately for the family, Munn is allegedly standing in the way of a reconciliation. “She can be really combative. Jordan had told Aaron before the final fight that she wasn’t good for him. It seems like she will do anything to keep him from his family simply because they don’t like her,” a source explained. As far as Aaron is concerned, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to discuss the matter in public anytime soon. “[Aaron] has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” an insider revealed. “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.” According to Bustle, Aaron was asked about his family issues earlier this season. Aaron refused to offer any details about the feud, though he did wish Jordan well on The Bachelorette. “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” he stated. Jordan is currently living with Fletcher in Dallas. Although Aaron’s Packers are one game away from the super bowl, his family has no plans on attending any of his upcoming games. Sadly, Perez Hilton is reporting that the family feud isn’t getting resolved in the near future. “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” Aaron Rodgers told the media after his father’s comments. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]