According To Source Meghan Markle "Practically Living" With Prince Harry

It seems that Prince Harry and his Suits star girlfriend Meghan Markle are even serious than was thought as sources claim that the relatively new couple have pretty well moved in together. The Daily Mail notes the words of one source on the subject, which also indicate that the engagement rumors are not all that unrealistic. “One friend of Miss Markle reportedly told The Sun that when she is not filming the US legal drama Suits in Toronto, the actress spends her free time with Harry. The source added: ‘They’ve taken things to the next level. They’re practically living together. ‘She cooks for him, he pops out to the gym and they’re just enjoying hanging out.’Meg has always enjoyed spending time in London, but she’s really putting down roots.’ “ News has also been circulating that Meghan’s character on Suits may be written out of the program, as the executive producer Aaron Korsh made it known in an interview recently that Rachel, played by Markle, will have to make a tough decision in the end of season six-whether to stay at the firm, or take a position offered by her lawyer father at a different firm. Meghan Markle has ‘virtually moved in’ with Prince Harry, reveal friends of the actress https://t.co/vE8HQIMN8t pic.twitter.com/D4Na0PEqur — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 3, 2017 Express relayed words of Executive Producer Aaron Korsh on the subject, stating “Her father is going to say come work for me.’ She’s got to decide: Is she going to stay at Pearson Specter [the Suits firm], or is she going to go work for her dad?” Since the news broke that Meghan was in fact dating the Prince, she has been the most popular topic of conversation regarding the Suits cast and season. Her co-star Patrick Adams, who plays Rachel’s boyfriend, was married late last year and even though he and Markle are close friends, the beauty did not attend the wedding for fear of stealing attention away from the bride. Patrick Adams was sure to state how fitting Meghan is for the role of partner to a royal, noting that if anyone can handle the media circus and scrutiny that comes with the role, it’s Meghan. EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry spotted on sweet date with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/vjfHigNUy6 pic.twitter.com/6FuhfMWP8U — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2017 Prince Harry has shared openly about his worries when he has dated or had relationships with women in the past commenting that the press can be brutal for his love interests, especially if the women are not used to such a constant spotlight being shone on them. However, Meghan Markle, being a known celebrity who is used to paparazzi, is not phased by the increase in press coverage and media spotlight. Markle and Prince Harry seem the perfect fit for one another, as the two are both invested in various humanitarian efforts and charity initiatives. As The Daily Mail relays, Markle has recently just returned from Delhi after actively promoting health and hygiene in young women for World Vision Canada. Prince Harry has been an ongoing advocate bringing awareness to mental health issues and working beside his brother Prince William and Duchess Kate to end the negative stigma attached to the illness. The three initiated the Heads Together Campaign to help people better understand mental health illness and the signs while also promoting conversation. Most recently, Prince Harry made an appearance at the headquarters of the London Ambulance Services. On Thursday the Prince encouraged conversation and open talk about workers’ mental health at the headquarters. Global News shares about the visit by Harry to the London Ambulance Services headquarters. “During his visit, the 32-year-old brother of Prince William, who has also been promoting his Heads Together campaign, spoke with 999 officers in the Emergency Operations Control Room and paramedics in the ambulance garage.Prince Harry also spoke of his ten years of service overseas, relaying the importance of speaking about what you’ve seen. ‘It shows the importance of talking,’ he said upon hearing some of the workers’ stories. ‘For you guys every day is different, you never know what you are going to get.’” [Featured Image by Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool /Getty Images]