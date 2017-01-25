Adam Levine Could Quit 'The Voice' To Avoid Miley Cyrus On Season 13, Claims Source

Adam Levine is allegedly considering quitting The Voice after Season 12 to avoid sitting alongside Miley Cyrus once again, source are claiming. According to Radar Online, Levine and Cyrus did not see eye to eye when filming Season 11 of the NBC talent search last year as insiders are claiming that things supposedly got so bad between the coaches that Adam is allegedly ready to quit The Voice – at least for one season – to avoid being by Miley’s side once again. A source close to The Voice production alleged to the site that Levine was “thrilled” after NBC announced last year that Gwen Stefani would be returning to the show for Season 12, which is set to debut later this year, and was supposedly “just really glad that Miley is gone and Gwen is coming back” after months of reports claiming a nasty feud may have erupted between himself and Cyrus on the set last year. “Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever,” the insider said of the supposed The Voice feud, adding that Levine is allegedly more likely to quit the show, if only for one season, rather than return to his red spinning chair with Miley by his side. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] “Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back. He is that over it,” claimed the source of Levine potentially quitting the show, adding that he’s supposedly “highly considering” moving on from The Voice after appearing on every single season of the show so far while rumors also continue to swirl alleging that both Blake Shelton and Gwen could also join him and quit the series together. But while neither Levine nor Cyrus have confirmed the feud rumors, nor has Adam commented on whether or not he’ll be back on The Voice for Season 13 later this year, speculation has been rife for months that Adam didn’t exactly get along with Miley while the twosome were filming for the NBC singing show in 2016 prior to claims he may quit the series. Radar Online previously alleged back in April that things were supposedly not good between Adam and Miley while filming The Voice’s infamous blind audition rounds, months before Shelton appeared to throw a serious diss Cyrus’s way by hinting that he didn’t enjoy the most recently wrapped season as much as the previous. “Adam and Miley were non-stop bickering during their last taping together,” a source close to production alleged of how Levine and Cyrus interacted during filming amid the feud claims. “[Levine] nitpicks almost every single thing she says. Adam seems to find Miley to be extremely loud-mouthed and absolutely annoying.” Us Weekly also reported at the time that Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus were butting heads on The Voice, claiming that both coaches “find each other annoying” and weren’t getting along on the set. “Adam would get agitated when Miley would interrupt him, and she enjoyed getting under his skin,” an insider alleged of the reported drama at The Voice, before OK! Magazine reported last year that things had supposedly gotten “so bad” between Levine and Cyrus on the set as the feud rumors continued to swirl. “Things are so bad. She’s had enough,” a source told the magazine of Miley prior to reports claiming that Levine may quit The Voice after Season 12, claiming that the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer had supposedly been “in tears” on the set because of the alleged feud drama with Levine reported by numerous outlets. Adam is yet to comment on rumors claiming he could be ready to quit The Voice after Season 12 and NBC are also yet to issue a statement regarding the recent coaching conjecture, though a number of The Voice fans have taken to social media in recent weeks to make it clear that they want to see Levine back when Season 13 kicks off in the second half of 2017, with or without Cyrus. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] “@NBCTheVoice if Blake and Adam leave the voice after this season is over Because of Miley I WILL NEVER WATCH THE VOICE AGAIN,” @MaureenGeddis tweeted out about wanting to see Adam return to The Voice amid the swirling feud rumors, and @JBSchade added amid the speculation Levine may quit, “@NBCTheVoice If [Adam] and/or [Blake] don’t return for Season 13, that will be the end for me!!! #RumorReport.” Cyrus is so far the only coach confirmed for Season 13 of The Voice, though NBC are expected to announce who will be appearing on the upcoming round of shows, including the fates of Levine and Shelton, later this year. What do you think of the swirling rumors suggesting Adam Levine could quit The Voice ahead of Season 13 to avoid sitting alongside Miley Cyrus amid feud claims? [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]