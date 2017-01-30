Adam Levine Faces Being Replaced By Christina Aguilera On ‘The Voice’ [Rumors]

Adam Levine is being urged to return to The Voice amid reports claiming he’s allegedly considering quitting the NBC series after the upcoming round of shows, and could potentially be replaced by former coach Christina Aguilera. The Voice fans flocked to Twitter to urge Adam to stick around after Season 12 amid speculation about his future with the show, as reports have also claimed that both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may also potentially decide to quit following the upcoming season, which allegedly could see Christina return. “If Blake and Adam leave for Season 13 I will not watch anymore. They are the reason I watch. Cancel it then,” @katzer99 tweeted of The Voice’s potential casting shakeup amid swirling rumors Levine and Shelton, who have both appeared on every single season of the show to date. “Don’t leave [The Voice], Adam. You and [Blake] are what makes the show awesome!! I’d hate to see you leave,” @analisa_ruiz27 wrote on Twitter amid reports Levine may soon quit The Voice, and @Sandyluongo added on the 140-character site of Levine and Shelton, “I sure hope Blake and Adam don’t leave!!!” [Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images] But while some fans urged Adam to stick around, others championed the idea of The Voice bringing in some fresh faces for Season 13, set to debut on NBC in the second half of 2017, should Levine decide to quit amid rumors Christina may be ready to replace him. “[The Voice] should really continue the rotation of judges by switching out Adam and Blake,” @JoeyCumley tweeted out amid the speculation surrounding Levine and his future with The Voice. “On occasion they overpower and it’s getting tired.” Adam is yet to comment on rumors he may be considering leaving The Voice after 12 seasons later this year, though rumors have been rampant that Season 12 of the NBC singing series could be his last, despite Adam and Blake being the only two coaches to appear on every episode of the show since it first debuted in 2011. Latin Times reported earlier this month that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton could be ready to quit, claiming that NBC bosses have supposedly already been contemplating Adam and Blake’s potential The Voice replacements should they both quit the series later this year. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Though NBC haven’t commented on The Voice rumors, the site claimed that speculation was rife that Christina Aguilera could be gearing up to return in Adam or Blake’s place, while former American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez is allegedly also being eyed to join the show and possibly sit alongside Aguilera should Levine quit. Christina nor Jennifer have commented on the rumors, though fans haven’t exactly been shy about weighing in when it comes to Lopez and Aguilera potentially joining The Voice later this year on social media. The speculation suggesting Adam could quit The Voice after what will be 12 consecutive seasons and may be replaced by Christina or Jennifer came after Radar Online reported last year that Levine was supposedly ready to quit after hearing that Miley Cyrus would be back for Season 13 after months of reports alleging that the twosome didn’t exactly get along during Miley’s time on the show during Season 11. The site alleged back in November – shortly after NBC confirmed that Gwen Stefani would be joining Levine, Shelton and Alicia Keys for Season 12 – that Levine was supposedly considering quitting in order to avoid being on the series with Cyrus again, but did not comment on rumors claiming Aguilera may return. An insider familiar with the alleged feud between Levine and Cyrus claimed at the time that Adam was “just really glad that Miley is gone and Gwen is coming back” for the upcoming round of shows, set to debut on NBC in February, prior to reports Christina may be returning later this year. “Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges,” continued the source, though the report has not been confirmed by Levine or Shelton. “[They] are highly considering both exiting at the same time, long with Gwen.” NBC have not commented on rumors claiming Adam may quit and Christina could return, though the network is expected to reveal all about Levine and Aguilera’s futures with the show later this year. Would you like to see Adam Levine stick around for another Season of The Voice amid reports he could quit after Season 13? Or should NBC bring in some fresh faces like Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera? [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]