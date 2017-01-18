Amal Clooney Pregnant With George Clooney's Babies? Couple Reportedly Expecting Twins

If the latest rumors are in order, it’s time to break out the bubbly and celebrate. Reportedly, Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s wife, is pregnant. And if that’s not enough to make you hyperventilate, In Touch magazine says Amal and George are expecting a boy and a girl twins One thing is for sure; if a rumor stays alive long enough, it has a good chance at becoming reality. The publication claims to have learned that Amal is pregnant and the couple is over the moon about the news. With the arrival of twins, they have two reasons to be overjoyed. The news that Amal is expecting twins comes on the heels of several meetings she attended recently. George Clooney’s wife, a respected fashion barometer, normally chooses form-fitting attire that accentuates her slender figure. Lately, rumors began swirling when Amal stepped out in loose-fitting prints that ostensibly showed signs of a baby bump. #amalclooney #amalalamuddin #msclooney #clooney #style #paulandrew A photo posted by Amal Clooney Style (@amalclooneystyle) on Sep 8, 2015 at 7:11pm PDT Daily Mail pointed out Amal’s rumored struggles with pregnancy to the point at which she had to turn to in vitro fertilization (or IVF). Apparently, since the procedure worked, and they are expecting twins, she is relieved that the burden is behind them, according to the insider. “They can’t believe in just a few months, they’re going to have two babies. They’re having so much fun looking at all the latest baby gadgets and getting everything ready for the twins. They’re going to be such amazing parents.” The gossip publication even described how George and Amal have already planned the nursery for their twins. They’ve set aside the room at their Sonning home in the United Kingdom. The “baby wing” has a spa, library, playroom and pool for the infants. Are You Sitting Down? Amal Clooney Is Reportedly Pregnant…With Twins https://t.co/YEZVgLkrQW pic.twitter.com/oekJQd3UHL — Bravotv (@Bravotv) January 8, 2017 And as you can imagine, Amal and George spared no expense with the furniture. The insider says the pregnant couple dropped nearly $30,000 to outfit the nursery. Amal Clooney covers her stomach with floaty gown https://t.co/InFvUuUyKd — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) January 18, 2017 Previously, the Inquisitr reported how Amal Clooney and actress Jennifer Aniston have grown frustrated with the media’s focus on them. They both desire to be judged and evaluated by their creative contributions in their respective careers and not be reduced to baby rumors and fashion choices. “In fact, Harpers Bazaar noted that Amal Clooney has received similar treatment to Jennifer Aniston. Noting that the famed lawyer brought a case against ISIS on behalf of Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad and gave a powerful speech at the United Nations condemning its inaction when it comes to the crimes committed by ISIS, the publication noted that most press coverage on Clooney focusses on pregnancy rumors.” George and Amal’s marriage has been under scrutiny ever since they exchanged vows in September two years ago in Venice, Italy. From the onset, the public went on a baby-watch in hopes that Amal would become pregnant. In 2015, Clooney sidestepped the possibility, at least early on, saying that having babies was not high on their to-do list. About a month later, he clarified his earlier statements and said he and Amal are interested in getting pregnant and growing their family, but they want to enjoy their time together before taking the step. An insider reportedly confirmed that pregnancy is definitely on his mind. “George is ready for this step and he thinks that Amal will be a great mother,” the source said. George and Amal Clooney, while not diplomats or dignitaries on the level of the British Royals, are considered “royalty” in the United States. Fans of both George and Amal would likely put the arrival of a baby on the same level as that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. If the reports pan out, and Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins, we’re sure George Clooney will be one proud papa. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]