Amber Heard Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce From Depp Finalized, Heard All Smiles While Depp Broke?

The nasty and drawn out court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has finally come to an end after months of accusations and allegations brought against one another. The judge residing over the case finally put an end to the low blows each party was taking at one another and wrapped up the case by stating that the agreement reached in August that included an order for Depp to pay Heard $7 million stands and that was the end of it. Although both stars have been maintaining a relatively low profile, Amber Heard stepped out for a meal with good friends on Sunday and looked in great spirits. People notes the scene when Amber stepped out looking together and stylish, as usual. “After her drawn-out divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized on Friday, the 30-year-old actress stepped out with some pals for a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Sunday. Donning a black top and pants, a faded denim jacket and sunglasses, Heard stepped out of her black SUV for her first public outing since the divorce was finalized.” As the day that the divorce was finalized approached, Johnny Depp accused Amber of attempting to draw out the proceedings to receive 15 more minutes of fame, and also was refusing to pay the settled amount due to Heard having appeared in a Public Service Announcement about domestic abuse. Depp also insisted that Heard pay him $100,000 for delaying the divorce proceedings but the judge denied this request. However, Depp has been ordered to pay $550,000 of Heard’s legal fees, as court documents reportedly state. UHQs | January 15th, 2017: Amber Heard spotted with sister Whitney + friends in Los Angeles, CA https://t.co/D1IS2kL0X9 pic.twitter.com/M92b8lsbHf — Amber Heard USA (@AmberHeardNews) January 16, 2017 Following the divorce being finalized, Heard’s legal team shared that Amber was very content that it was all legally over between she and the Pirates of the Caribbean star. People reminds of the released statement. “It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.’ “ Since the case drew to a close, rumors have been swirling about Depp’s financial stability. The star has acted quickly to sell a few of his properties, like his investment condos in Los Angeles and also a property in France which he and his former partner Vanessa Paradis called home for over a decade while they raised their children. Rumor now has it that Johnny is strapped for cash and nearly broke. Such claims have been made due to a new court battle that Depp has found himself involved in. As Inquisitr recently noted, Depp is suing his former management team for $25 million. “[Depp] filed a lawsuit against his ex-managers, claiming they had mismanaged his finances throughout a particularly lucrative period in his career. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Management Group, asks for $25 million in recompense for failing to properly pay income taxes, making loans with Depp’s funds, and overpaying for services provided to the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor.” Although it is unlikely that Depp is actually nearly broke, perhaps the legal fees and payout to Heard may have been a bit of a hit and with a management team that perhaps mishandled funds, Johnny may not be in as good of a financial situation as he once was. The notable actor also has unfortunately been crowned with the most overpaid actor award by Forbes for 2016. At least this suggests that the star has received a sizable payout for the films of late he has been involved in that have not been all that well received. #JohnnyDepp #justiceforjohnnydepp only positive vibration for you????you deserve only love????silence-exile-cunning! Always with you???? pic.twitter.com/KOpqQ0k1Lx — Monica⭐ (@MonicaDellaCro1) January 13, 2017 Despite all of this, at least both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp can close this tumultuous chapter of their lives and move on in a healthier future, separately. [Feature Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

