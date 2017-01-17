Amber Heard Rumored To Have Moved On From Johnny Depp, Dating Elon Musk

The ink is barely even dry from Amber Heard’s recent divorce from Johnny Depp but it looks like she’s already moved onward and upward. The Magic Mike XXL actress has set her sights even higher than Depp this time around and is said to be dating billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Elon Musk has been infatuated with Amber Heard since they both starred in Machete Kills according to the Daily Mail. The pair hadn’t been spotted together in months after having spent some time together over the summer. However, the Elon and Amber sitings have died down as both of them dealt with finalizing their respective divorces. It was reported that Amber Heard was talking about her rumored new beau over the holidays. Apparenlty now that she’s done with Johnny Depp, Amber is smitten with the billionaire and it looks like romance is brewing between the two. (Photo by Lily Lawrence/Getty Images for Oceanic Preservation Society) “She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she’s relieved she can move on with her life. It’s an exciting new chapter for both of them.” Apparently, it all started with Elon Musk’s crush on Amber Heard. Musk’s celebrity crush was so bad that he begged their director Robert Rodriguez to set him up on a lunch with Amber or invite him to a party that she would be attending. Elon continued to pursue Amber despite her marriage to Johnny Depp. He claimed that since she is a fan of both George Orwell and Ayn Rand that she must be a pretty interesting person to know. Amber eluded Elon Musk and even stood him up the first time they were supposed to meet. That didn’t dissuade the tech billionaire, though, who called up their old director and asked again to get set up on a lunch date. Soon after, it was reported that Amber and Elon were spotted in London together. The gossip site claimed that they were spotted leaving The Box along with Cara Delavigne and Jared Leto last year. It was also reported that Amber was partying with Elon over the summer in Miami but that a friend of his made it clear that they were “just friends.” After all, even though Amber and Elon were spending some time together, they both were married to other people at the time. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium) In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, alleging that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was abusive. The Hollywood Gossip reported that when the pair split, Amber was pretty broke. Maybe not broke by normal standards but for someone who spent years spending Johnny Depp money, she was pretty broke. In August, Amber and Johnny became legally separated and came to an agreement on her divorce settlement. She was supposed to walk away with $7 million but Amber quickly offered to donate the entire amount, dodging all the gossip about whether or not she just wanted to get in Depp’s pockets the whole time. Coincidentally, Elon Musk and his two-time wife Talulah Riley were also divorcing at the exact same time. Talulah filed for divorce in March 2016 and by October, they had a settlement. Although Musk is worth more than $11 billion, he ended up paying Riley $16 million at the end of their marriage. Now Elon Musk and Amber Heard are both free to date whomever they want. It looks like they are choosing each other, ending Amber’s cash flow problem and possibly even explaining why she was so quick to donate Johnny Depp’s money when she was reportedly in such “poverty” herself. If the dating rumors are true, it’s only a matter of time before Elon Musk and Amber Heard go public with their romance. [Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx