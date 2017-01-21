Amber Heard 'Smitten' With Elon Musk While Depp Spotted On Set And Grateful To Fans

The post-divorce state of both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp seems to be calm while the two are now able to move forward with their various career endeavors and personal lives. For Depp, this has meant ensuring to give his thanks while appearing at the People’s Choice Awards this past week. The Pirates of the Caribbean star made it known how much he appreciates his fans for standing by him through the bitter divorce proceedings with the actress. The Guardian notes Johnny’s speech while he received the award for favorite movie icon, during which he shared that he was attending “for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me.” #JohnnyDepp makes first public appearance since #AmberHeard divorce, thanks supportive fans at #PeoplesChoiceAwards https://t.co/JoJ3jJZVcW pic.twitter.com/HejbxtsFs9 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 19, 2017 The star, who has won at total of 13 People’s Choice Awards, went on to say how meaningful the recognition from fans is to him. “And you’ve graciously invited me here once again tonight, so I appreciate that so much. You have no idea how much I appreciate that.I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and myself, which is why it’s especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you.” Additionally, Depp has been spotted on set and working away on his next of five projects he is signed on for over the upcoming year. However, he is likely so grateful to fans due to the criticism and skepticism he has been met with over the past year or two. After being a part of a number of flops like Mortdecai and Alice Through the Looking Glass, Depp was crowned Hollywood’s most overpaid actor by Forbes, which must have stung a little bit while he was still dealing with the dramatic divorce case involving Amber Heard and abuse allegations. It seems, however, that Depp is set to experience a bit more success at the box office with the release of the next Pirates of the Caribbean franchise film on its way as well as a cameo in the next Harry Potter film. He is currently filming for Labyrinth, for which Depp was recently caught on set looking in good spirits with slicked-back hair and a mustache for the role. Heard, on the other hand, has been making headlines for different reasons that involve a possible new romance with billionaire and tech mogul, Elon Musk. The pair first made headlines as a potential new couple back in the summer of last year. However, sources close to Heard stamped these claims out as false and stated that the two had simply worked together and that they were merely friends. The rumors are back, and now the word is that Amber is quite smitten with Musk, who has been married three times and is currently engaged in a divorce of his own. Amber Heard moving on with billionaire Elon Musk after Johnny Depp divorce – report https://t.co/rj5CXYyNHS via @IBTimesUK — Colin Wong (@WongYK8) January 16, 2017 The Sun notes details about the rumored connection between Amber Heard and Elon Musk. “Amber Heard has reportedly told pals she is “smitten” with tech tycoon Elon Musk, who is worth an eye-watering £10.2billion. The actress, 30 was first linked to the boss of US electric car giant Tesla last summer when they were spotted together in London.” Musk is known for his innovative technology and entrepreneurial endeavors such as his Hyperloop transport system and technology created with the eventual purpose to colonize Mars. The genius is a father of five and as stated has been linked to Heard in the past. Will these romance rumors turn out to be true? Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May of 2016 after a marriage of little over a year. The pair met on the set of The Rum Diaries in 2011 but are said to have experienced a volatile relationship over the duration of their time together. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]