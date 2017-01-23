Angelina Jolie Alleged 'Smear Campaign' Backfires, Brad Pitt Winning In Custody Case [Report]

The drama surrounding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt clearly isn’t going away anytime soon. A new report from Life & Style Magazine claims that Angelina Jolie’s post-divorce plan to ruin Brad Pitt and his image has backfired. According to the report, Jolie intentionally tried to bring her ex-husband down — and keep him away from the couple’s six children. “People close to [Angelina Jolie] have accused Brad of being abusive, having a drinking problem, having anger issues, without offering any proof. She’s been willing to make Brad look like a villain. But Brad has been completely focused on his children and volunteered to do anything and everything to get them,” said a source. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] However, Angelina Jolie’s alleged master plan has reportedly failed. Brad Pitt has taken the high road, according to these unnamed sources, and he has fought for himself and for his kids — and it has paid off. Sources say that Pitt is now able to see his kids on a more regular basis and that Jolie has been forced to let him do so — no more “games.” “Up until now, Angelina has played games by suddenly canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see [the kids]. But Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now. She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games,” the source added. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce was surprising to just about everyone but the aftermath of their split is even more convoluted. There have been all kinds of reports about the former couple not getting along and Pitt unable to see his kids allegedly because of Jolie’s claims and her insistence that he’s not a good parent. At the end of the day, however, the Pitt-Jolie children are old enough (their youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, are 8-years-old) to speak up about how they feel and what they want. If Brad Pitt was abusing them, for example, the kids are old enough to tell their mom or another adult. And while abuse isn’t always that cut and dry, one has to assume that Brad Pitt wouldn’t intentionally harm his children — and that he wouldn’t chance anything that could cause him to lose custody or put his career in danger. It seems that once Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to keep their divorce and custody proceedings private, the tabloids have gone out of the way to publish stories of this nature. Brad Pitt has been accused of abuse. Angelina Jolie has been accused of a “smear campaign.” The bottom line is that these are two people who decided to split for whatever reasons and they both need to focus on the well-beings of their children. Period. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie [Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images] If any of this is true and Angelina Jolie has intentionally hurt her ex-husband, it’s going to be a long, hard road for her. Life & Style Magazine reports that members of Jolie’s team have actually spoken up for Brad Pitt, unhappy with how Jolie has handled things. “There are huge disagreements between members of her team. They are fighting. Some of them don’t like her campaign against Brad. [She fails to recognize] that after the FBI and DCFS had cleared Brad [of child abuse], there just weren’t any grounds for her to get sole custody of the kids,” the source added. Do you think that Angelina Jolie is intentionally trying to ruin Brad Pitt’s life? Do you think these two will ever reach a fair custody agreement that they are both okay with? [Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]