Angelina Jolie Allegedly Struggling To Prevent Kids From Seeing Brad Pitt Amid Divorce Battle [Rumor]

Angelina Jolie is reaching her breaking point when it comes to her ongoing divorce battle with Brad Pitt. The actress, who separated from her husband of two years just two months ago, has allegedly tried to avoid the actor at all costs, which merely stems down to the fact that there’s been a lot of discussion about the couple’s custody rights. As previously revealed, Angelina Jolie allegedly wants full custody of all the kids, implying that Brad isn’t fit enough to even be granted joint custody. A rep for Jolie made it known that there had been an altercation between Brad and Maddox on a private jet, prior to their split, and things supposedly got so bad that Angelina immediately pulled the plug on her marriage. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] It was then said that Pitt had gotten physical with his son — a claim which Brad has denied ever since the allegation was first made. The actor’s team has also been convinced that Angelina Jolie is running a smear campaign against the Allied star, hoping that it’ll help her case to win full custody of the children. Taking everything into consideration, there’s an understanding as to why Jolie is trying her best to avoid Brad as much as she can. Hollywood Life notes that the couple has not seen each other since the divorce paper were filed, but now that Brad has been granted visitation rights to see their kids, Angelina will be coming face-to-face with her soon-to-be ex-husband sooner than she thinks. But is she ready for the showdown? “Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie] have not seen each other since their breakup, especially not over the holidays,” a source tells the outlet. “Brad has no problem seeing or dealing with his ex and thinks it is a bit ridiculous that she refuses to even see him when handing off their kids for visits. [During] the minimal visitations Brad has had with the children, nannies, bodyguards and other assistants have moved the children between the parents.” According to the insider, it’s been absolute chaos getting the children from one parent to the other, especially since Angelina Jolie and Brad aren’t speaking with one another. From what’s been gathered, however, the Salt star feels very uncomfortable when she’s forced to let the couple’s kids see their father, for reasons which have yet to be revealed. The source adds by saying that Angelina Jolie is in “war mode,” claiming that things are getting so nasty with the divorce and custody battle that the actress wouldn’t know how to tolerate the presence of Brad in the same room as her. [Image by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images Reportage/Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation via Getty Images] Jolie firmly stands by her decision regarding her desire to be granted full custody, Perez Hilton reports. She considers herself to be more qualified than Brad, and having used the alleged incident with Maddox against the father-of-six, Angelina thinks that she has enough dirt on Pitt to win the case once and for all. For right now, however, Jolie will have to accept the fact that visitation rights can’t be controlled under her power. Until an official court date has been ruled, Angelina and Brad are working with a therapist who is supposedly helping the duo arrange dates for the actor to see the young ones. Supposedly, Brad was offered the chance to see his kids on Christmas Day, but according to Hollywood Life, Angelina Jolie had tried to prevent this from happening at all costs. “Angelina [was] furious about this. She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.” What do you make of Angelina Jolie’s desire to allegedly remove Brad from their children’s lives? [Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]

