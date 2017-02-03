Angelina Jolie Moving On? Dating A Hollywood A-Lister And Adopting Baby No. 7?

Angelina Jolie is preparing to expand her family by one more! The actress allegedly wants to adopt baby No. 7, and Brad Pitt doesn’t approve. Will this prolong their nasty divorce even longer? Hollywood Life reports that Jolie is secretly planning on adopting another child. The actress shares six children with Pitt — Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (8) — and wants to give them another sibling. Unfortunately, Pitt has doesn’t think this is a good time to add to the brood. “Brad’s worried what impact it will have on their kids,” a source shared. During their marriage, Angelina reportedly wanted to have another baby, but “Brad always said no.” Pitt felt like six kids were enough and that Jolie was just “crazy for wanting another kid.” Now that they are locked in an ugly custody battle, Pitt still feels like it’s a bad idea to adopt. Jared Leto [Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images] In addition to the adoption rumors, Aces Showbiz reports that Jolie has rekindled things with Jared Leto. The two actors were linked in the past after being spotted eating dinner together in Los Angeles. Sources now claim that Jolie and Leto “have talked on the phone a lot” after she filed for divorce in September. “Jared’s putting the smile back on Ange’s face,” an insider claims. “[Leto is] exactly what she needs right now. Jared is carefree and a little bit crazy – which is so Ange’s type.” The source continued, “He’s a campaigner for LGBT rights and works with a number of charities, just like Ange. When she filed for divorce from Brad, one of the first people she heard from was Jared.” Leto allegedly reached out to make sure Angelina Jolie “was OK” after the divorce. According to OK! Magazine, the chat sparked more conversations in the ensuing weeks and a secret dinner date. “They met up in LA for dinner at the Chateau Marmont,” the source shared. “It was pretty electric between them. They’ve stayed friendly all these years and they’ve always had chemistry.” The insider added that Pitt has always been a little uncomfortable when Leto was around at celebrity events. Nothing happened between Leto and Jolie while she was married, though the split changed everything. “He never felt comfortable when they attended Hollywood events and Jared was there,” the insider said. “It always appeared to bother him, but clearly nothing happened while she was with Brad. Now they’ve split up, though, there’s nothing stopping her and Jared.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie looked happy at their last red carpet appearance, almost one year before their split. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] Although it sounds like Jolie and Leto’s romance is heating up, the insider cautioned fans that she isn’t jumping into anything just yet. Instead, Jolie wants to wrap up the custody battle with Pitt before she starts dating a new man. “She’s in no rush to get serious – not while she’s going through this messy divorce and trying to get sole custody, but she’s enjoying Jared’s attention,” the insider explained. “He’s really lifting her spirits. Jared isn’t looking for commitment, either, and that makes him perfect for Angie right now.” Jolie and Leto have not commented about their alleged romance. The pair originally met while working on the 1999 movie Girl, Interrupted. They reportedly sparked a romance prior to Jolie’s romance with Pitt on Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Jolie also hasn’t released a statement on her desire to adopt another child. Given how the couple is determined to keep their divorce a private matter moving forward, it isn’t clear if Jolie will say anything in the near future. For his part, Pitt is rumored to have hooked up with Kate Hudson in the aftermath of the divorce. Tell us! Do you think Jared Leto is a good match for Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]