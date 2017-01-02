Angelina Jolie Reportedly Rang In The New Year With Her Children After Brad Pitt's Christmas Visit

Angelina Jolie reportedly spent New Year’s Eve with her 6 children in Colorado. As the 41-year-old actress and her estranged husband, actor Brad Pitt, 53, continue to battle over custody of the kids, Jolie reportedly traveled to Colorado for some winter fun with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. On December 31, Hollywood Life claimed that Angelina Jolie and her family, sans Pitt, had left their $8.5 million home in Malibu sometime before Christmas and ventured off to the Colorado to celebrate the New Year’s Eve holiday. The source also noted that Pitt was unable to see his children on New Year’s Eve due to his current visitation plan with Angelina Jolie, which has granted the actress with temporary full physical custody of their kids. While Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband was allowed to see their kids on Christmas, the visit was previously believed to have taken place in Los Angeles, where Pitt resides. However, according to Hollywood Life, Angelina Jolie and her kids have been in Colorado since before Christmas and were seen shopping at a store before the big day. Angelina Jolie at the UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial on September 8, 2016

[Image by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images] Hollywood Life went on to reveal that Pitt’s latest visit with his kids went much better than a previous visit. As the outlet explained, Pitt’s oldest son, Maddox, didn’t storm out of the visit and the actor was able to give his kids tons of presents. That said, he was forced to have a monitor present as he spent time with the children. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19 after 2 years of marriage and 6 kids, and as TMZ reported at the time, she allegedly did so out of concern for her family. As the outlet explained, sources claimed Angelina Jolie had grown fed up with Pitt’s reported use of alcohol and marijuana and felt he may also be suffering from an anger issue. “[Brad Pitt] and [Angelina Jolie] have not seen each other since their breakup, especially not over the holidays,” a source told Hollywood Life at the end of last month. “Brad has no problem seeing or dealing with his ex and thinks it is a bit ridiculous that she refuses to even see him when handing off their kids for visits. [During] the minimal visitations Brad has had with the children, nannies, bodyguards and other assistants have moved the children between the parents.” Following Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, a report claimed Pitt had gotten physical with his son Maddox during a plane ride from France to Los Angeles. However, weeks after the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services launched investigations against him, both organizations closed their cases and no charges were ever filed. “[Angelina Jolie] is still in war-mode over custody and their divorce, so the last thing she wants is to see Brad or get into any face-to-face confrontation with her ex,” the source continued. “She is avoiding Brad at all costs and will not text, call or communicate with him except through lawyers and staff.” Angelina Jolie arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012

[Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] Prior to Pitt’s alleged visit with his children on Christmas, a source claimed Angelina Jolie was extremely upset to find out that a therapist agreed to allow Pitt to spend time with his children at the home where he is currently staying. “[Angelina Jolie] is furious about this. She’s having a meltdown,” a source told In Touch Weekly magazine last month. “She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious.” [Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]

