Angelina Jolie's Shocking Past Exposed! How Her Past May Have Lead To Her Split With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s dark past is coming back to haunt her! From shocking affairs to heavy drug use, the actress has been through a lot of drama over the years. Did her disgraceful past lead to her divorce from Brad Pitt? OK Magazine is reporting that Jolie made headlines in 2014 when a video surfaced that showed her purchasing heroin and cocaine in the ’90s. The actress commented on the incident during an appearance on 60 Minutes. “I went through heavier, darker times and I survived them,” she explained. “I didn’t die young.” When it comes to marriage, Jolie has now been through three divorces. The Tomb Raider star was first wed Jonny Lee Miller in 1996. The pair parted ways in 1999 and Jolie quickly moved on to Billy Bob Thornton, whom she married in 2000. Jolie and Thornton had a controversial relationship. Married for three years, the strange couple engaged in bizarre behavior on numerous occasions. They famously put each other’s blood in small vials and wore the containers around their necks. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton [Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images] Jolie also made headlines when he openly kissed her brother on the lips during the Academy Awards in 2000. The exchanged occurred on the red carpet and led to rumors of incest between the siblings. Meanwhile, the actress first met Pitt on the set of the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. Rumors of an affair hit a high point after Pitt divorced Aniston and started dating Jolie later that year. It still isn’t known why Angelina Jolie decided to file for divorce in September. According to Enstarz, the actress decided to part ways following a blowout fight at the Oscars in 2014. The fight allegedly started because Jolie wore a revealing slit-cut dress on the red carpet. Pitt was reportedly jealous of all the attention Jolie’s garnered on the red carpet. Later that evening, Pitt turned the tables on the actress when he took home an award for 12 Years a Slave. Neither Pitt nor Jolie have opened up about the real reasons behind their split. Whatever the truth, the couple is currently locked in an ugly custody battle that might drag on for months to come. In fact, Radar Online is reporting that Jolie and Pitt’s six children are starting to feel the stress of the divorce. In only her second public appearance since the split, Jolie was spotted moving the children into a hotel in Bel-Air. Jolie was previously staying at a luxurious beach house in Malibu, but is now forcing the kids to stay at the smaller establishment. Maddox, Pax, and Shiloh with father Brad and grandparents William and Jane [Image by Frazer Harrison] The move occurred hours before Jolie’s team of lawyers met with the judge about the custody battle. Jolie’s lawyers were responding to Pitt’s most recent filing that asked the judge to seal sensitive information about their kids. According to Buzz Feed, Jolie and Pitt have agreed to keep their children’s information private. In his official filing, the Allied star claimed that Jolie lacked a “self-regulating mechanism” to protect the privacy of the kids. In reply, Jolie accused Pitt of using the kids to hide his dark past. “[Pitt would] prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegations of abuse,” her lawyers shared. Thankfully, it sounds like the couple worked through some of their differences and agreed to seal the records. That being said, family lawyer Lynn Soodik isn’t convinced the records will be kept private. “This is a matter of public policy and the judge has to decide if it is in the best interest of kids to keep it private,” Soodik explained. “Brad put a reason why it should be private, but her reason is why it shouldn’t be private … she basically said, in a way, ‘I agreed with this judge, but I know you are not going to agree to it because the only reason he is doing this is to keep it private.’” Tell us! Do you think Angelina Jolie’s past bad behavior played a role in her decision to leave Brad Pitt? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images]

