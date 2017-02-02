As Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Become More Serious, 'Suits; Ratings Fall

Prince Harry and his new love, actress Meghan Markle known best for her role as Rachel in the legal drama Suits, have steadily become more and more serious and are even now the subject of engagement rumors. The latest reports about Markle’s role on the hit show which is now in its sixth season, suggested that the actress will soon be making her exit from the show to instead take more of an active role in royal life with Prince Harry, Such speculations were raised when the producer of the show chatted in an interview and shared about the tough choice that Rachel will have to make, which involves choosing to stay at the firm or take a job offered by her own father at another firm. This seems obvious as a means of escape for Markle. Although she’s only dating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is already receiving the royal treatment from the press https://t.co/FXngO7D1zK — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 24, 2017 Express relayed words of Executive Producer Aaron Korsh on the subject, stating “Her father is going to say come work for me.’ She’s got to decide: Is she going to stay at Pearson Specter [the Suits firm], or is she going to go work for her dad?” Fans immediately weighed in on the bit of information and some saw it as a negative twist to the show’s plot if Rachel were written out, and others simply were congratulatory of Markle and Harry’s relationship and wished them the best if this really is the direction the show and Meghan are taking. .@halfadams feels like @meghanmarkle‘s big brother when it comes to her relationship with Prince Harry! https://t.co/rAyK02a0aT pic.twitter.com/3ytsRtzpXy — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 2, 2017 However, unfortunately, the speculation seems to have led to a drop in ratings for the long-running show. As Radar notes, the mid-season premiere of season six had far less viewers tune in than had tuned in for the premiere of season six. “Suits returned for the first time since Meghan Markle confirmed her controversial relationship with Prince Harry, but viewers didn’t tune in to watch the royal’s girlfriend on the small screen. Ratings for the USA show plummeted for the mid-season six premiere. The episode, which aired on Wednesday, January 25, brought in 1,374,000 viewers compared to the 1,848,000 who tuned in for the season six premiere, TV by the Numbers reports.” It is a possibility that there is not a connection between the ratings dropping and Markle’s possible exit from the show, but she has pretty well taken over headlines regarding anything to do with the drama, so it is difficult to consider the two separate. The actress has also been plagued with controversy recently seeing as her older half-brother Thomas Markle made headlines last month for holding a gun to a woman’s head during an argument while both were intoxicated. The 50-year-old has since reached out and apologized to his sister, but the controversy has followed her and gotten back to the royal family, reportedly. The last thing Queen Elizabeth wants to welcome into the family is more controversy especially after Harry has just shaken effects from the days of his party boy antics from years gone by. The relationship is, however, becoming more and more serious, so much so that Markle recently met Duchess Kate Middleton, a royal whom Harry has a close bond with. As The Inquisitr recently noted, Prince Harry was also introduced to Meghan’s family. Although the Prince and Meghan Markle have been dating since mid-summer, the two kept their relationship secretive until onlookers began to suspect the romance and news broke in the media. After this point, Prince Harry finally released a statement about his relationship with Markle and the manner she was being treated on social media due to individuals discovering that they are together. The publication reminds of these words Harry wrote in the fall. “The past week has seen a line crossed. Meghan Markle has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.” [Featured Image by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for REEBOK]