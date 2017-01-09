'Bachelor' Nick Viall Engagement Over? Final Pick 'Won't Move' To L.A., Nick Has 'Dancing With The Stars' On His Mind [Report]

Nick Viall promised during the Bachelor premiere that he would give viewers a “happy ending” this season and although spoilers point to the 36-year-old Wisconsin native getting down on one knee at the final rose ceremony, his fourth shot at finding love on TV may not have a fairy tale ending. Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead Nick recently told Us Weekly that he “definitely found love” while filming the Bachelor but says there are “no guarantees” about his journey to find love working out. Although Viall isn’t allowed to reveal his current relationship status until the live After the Final Rose special airs in March, a new report indicates that the honeymoon phase of Nick’s new relationship may be over. ‘Bachelor’ Nick and Vanessa [Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network] According to blogger Reality Steve, Nick gave his final rose to Vanessa Grimaldi, a special education teacher who hails from Canada. In a recent podcast, Steve revealed that the relationship between Nick and Vanessa is “not good” and points to the distance between them as part of the cause. Steve says that Vanessa won’t move to Los Angeles, the place Nick now calls home and he’s certain that the Bachelor star doesn’t want to move to Canada to live with, or closer to, Vanessa. Considering Canada isn’t a quick drive from L.A., a long-lasting relationship between two people who got engaged after going on a few dates on The Bachelor doesn’t sound likely. To add fuel to the fire, Nick recently revealed to People magazine that “it would be fun” to join the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, giving the reality star yet another reason to stay in L.A. Vanessa Grimaldi ‘Bachelor’ Season 21 [Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network] Although Nick tells People that he is “focused on being the Bachelor” right now and hasn’t given DWTS “much thought,” that contradicts what he has reportedly stated about the ballroom dance competition in the past. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Nick told TV Lust writer Abby Draper that he was disappointed that Dancing with the Stars producers didn’t ask him to join the cast after his appearances on both Andi and Kaitlyn’s seasons of the Bachelorette. During an interview on Reality Steve‘s podcast (listen to the full podcast below), Abby said that Nick didn’t take the Bachelor gig to find love and, after getting to know him personally, she feels that he’s angling for “another stint on television and is trying his best to stay in the spotlight.” Five Bachelor franchise stars have appeared on DWTS in the past (Melissa Rycroft, Trista Sutter, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, and Chris Soules), but they have all been leads, so it isn’t a big surprise that Nick never got the gig after appearing as a contestant, not the lead, on the Bachelorette. And now that he is the lead, it’s totally possible that Nick will finally get a shot at joining the cast of ABC’s popular ballroom dance competition. So, that leads us back to his current relationship status with Vanessa Grimaldi, the 31-year-old who Reality Steve says will got engaged to Nick when the Bachelor season finale was filmed in November. Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi [Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network] Although Steve states that he doesn’t think Nick’s engagement will last, it’s hard to tell what the couple’s relationship status is at this point. They have not been spotted out together and are either doing a good job at hiding out or are not together anymore. All speculation, of course. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Nick was asked if he was single or in a relationship and he didn’t react — perhaps the acting lessons he is rumored to be taking are paying off. As for Vanessa, she looks incredibly happy in her Instagram pics, but fans won’t find out for sure if she’s smiling because she’s still engaged to Nick or if she’s simply waiting until the status of her relationship is officially revealed on the live After the Final Rose special to speak out. Do you think Nick and Vanessa are engaged and headed to the altar? If not, do you think Nick is more interested in a gig on Dancing with the Stars than a long-term relationship? [Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network]

