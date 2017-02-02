Bella Hadid Experiences Heartbreak Amid The Weeknd's Romance With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid is reportedly facing heartbreak as her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, continues to flaunt his affections for Selena Gomez in Italy. Just weeks into their new romance, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have traveled to Italy where their PDA has been captured during numerous outings in Florence and Venice. Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, has allegedly been left heartbroken by the couple’s highly-publicized relationship. “[Bella Hadid]’s career is on fire right now, but she’s having a hard time enjoying it because she’s heartbroken over The Weeknd and Selena [Gomez],” a source told Hollywood Life on February 1. “She can’t believe he’s moved on like this — seeing the pictures of them together just about killed her. She’s never been through anything like this before, it’s her first real heartbreak.” Bella Hadid dated The Weeknd for 2 years before their split last November, which was immediately followed by their on-stage reunion at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France, where he was performing and she was modeling. Ironically, it was at the show’s 2015 edition that The Weeknd first met his current girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid attend the Republic Records Grammy Celebration on February 15, 2016

[Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images] As Bella Hadid attempts to continue her career in modeling and stay positive as she does so, her family and friends, including fellow model Hailey Baldwin, have reportedly rallied around her to ensure that she isn’t getting too depressed about The Weeknd’s new flame. “Her family and friends are all trying to help lift [Bella Hadid] out of her depression over this. They’re reminding her how special she is and doing all they can to boost her up,” the source continued. “That’s why [Hailey Baldwin] posted such a sweet message about her. She wasn’t trying to burn Selena, she was just trying to uplift her friend.” As fans may have heard, Hailey Baldwin took to Twitter earlier this week, where she shared a video of Bella Hadid and added a caption which some assumed was a Selena Gomez diss. “Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody,” she wrote along with a video of Bella Hadid taking a bubble bath for W Magazine. While Bella Hadid has never directly addressed her boyfriend’s new relationship with Selena Gomez, she shared a photo of herself giving the camera her middle finger on Instagram and unfollowed the “Good For You” singer. Days later, a source spoke to People Magazine about Bella Hadid’s thoughts on the romance, revealing that while Bella Hadid was the one who allegedly called off her romance with The Weeknd, she was upset and hurt to see him move on from their relationship so quickly. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid attend the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2016

[Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] Bella Hadid and The Weeknd enjoyed nearly 2 years of dating prior to their breakup, and at the time of their split, they appeared to spark rumors of a possible reunion as they appeared flirtatious with one another at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to The Weeknd told Us Weekly magazine at the time. “They really tried to make it work.” Following Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s on-stage reunion at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Hadid kept her distance from her ex-boyfriend as she focused on her modeling career and he began to prepare for his upcoming tour. Weeks later, however, his relationship with Selena Gomez was thrust into the spotlight after photos of the two of them kissing one another in Santa Monica hit the web. [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]