Bella Hadid Leans On Sister Gigi As The Weeknd Moves On With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd is moving on with Selena Gomez, and as he does, the model is reportedly leaning on her family, including her sister, Gigi Hadid, for support. Following the public debut of The Weeknd’s relationship with the “Same Old Love” singer earlier this month, a source claims Bella Hadid has remained in close contact with her older sister and other members of the Hadid family. “She’s been talking and texting with all her sisters but especially Gigi,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 13. “Bella has been leaning on her whole family… They’ve all rallied around her.” “[Bella Hadid’s] mom and dad have both been amazing too, they’re always so supportive,” the source added. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend Stuart Weitzman’s Pencils Of Promise partnership launch on April 11, 2016

[Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] After Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend went public with Gomez, her father, Mohamed Hadid, shared a sweet message to the 20-year-old on his Instagram page, in which he labeled Bella his “little girl” and said she was the star that lights up the moon. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, who was previously married to music producer David Foster, shared a couple of photos of her daughter in the days since her alleged heartbreak. In her first photo, Yolanda posted a throwback photo of Gigi and Bella Hadid with a caption about family and loyalty. With her second photo, which featured her and her daughters exiting a building in New York City, Yolanda wrote, “Now that was funny………. #GirlsNight #ThreeMusketeers #Together #AlwaysAndForever.” “Everyone is boosting [Bella Hadid] up, telling her not to take this personally,” the Hollywood Life source continued. “The love and support from her family and friends definitely helps but it’s going to take time to get over this.” In addition to her family’s online support, Bella Hadid also enjoyed a night out with Gigi and Yolanda over the weekend. As a Hollywood Life report revealed on January 15, Bella Hadid and her group were seen together on January 14 in New York City, where they wore coordinated black outfits. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd began dating in 2015 and confirmed their romance a short time later. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 1, 2015

[Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] At the end of last year, following nearly 2 years of dating, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd parted ways and just weeks later, they reunited in Paris for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. During the event, Bella Hadid walked alongside the many models, including her sister, while her former boyfriend performed. Since The Weeknd’s new relationship was flaunted on the streets of Los Angeles, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez have been involved in an alleged feud, starting with the moment Bella Hadid suddenly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram. Meanwhile, her sister, Gigi, has reportedly been trying to play peacemaker between them. “Gigi will always be Team Bella, but she’s also in a tough spot because she really likes Selena and knows she’s a good person,” a source told Hollywood Life last week. “She’s one hundred percent supporting Bella and has told her she’ll do whatever she think is best. But down the road, when feelings have cooled off, Gigi does hope they can all sit down and talk this out.” Gigi Hadid is also a very close friend of Gomez’s best friend, Taylor Swift, and often spends time with the singer in New York and Los Angeles. As for Bella Hadid, she doesn’t appear to have a close relationship with Swift or Gomez. At the time of Bella Hadid’s breakup last year, a source spoke to Us Weekly about the alleged reason behind their split. “They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to The Weeknd explained. “They really tried to make it work.” [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx