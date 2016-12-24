Blac Chyna Allegedly Banning Dream From 'KUWTK' Family Amid Kardashian Christmas Dinner Disinvite? [Rumor]

Blac Chyna is furious over the supposed fact that she has been banned from attending the forthcoming Kardashian Christmas party at Kris Jenner’s home, it has been alleged. The former stripper was not invited to the bash after Chyna announced she had left Rob and called off their engagement. The twosome were said to have had another argument, but this time things got physical. According to TMZ, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, rushed over to the scene and had to pull Blac Chyna away from Rob, who had been physically attacked by the 28-year-old — it’s unclear whether the couple’s children were present at the time. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner host a dinner. [Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Kardashian/Jenner Apps] Either way, though, Kris and the rest of the Kardashian family won’t be tolerating that kind of behavior at their Christmas party, which is why Blac Chyna will not be allowed to attend the gathering with all of their closest friends. Some of Rob’s siblings can’t believe that Chyna would even put her hands on Rob, to begin with, knowing that the TV star is struggling with depression and anxiety. The fact that their relationship has now gotten to the point where Blac Chyna is getting physical with Rob has assured the Kardashians why they don’t want her to be part of their family. But Hollywood Life alleges that Chyna is furious with the news that an invitation has not been extended over to her, especially now that she has welcomed Kris’ niece, Dream, into the world. Blac will always be part of the family, and for them not to have her at the Christmas gathering is outrageous, a source tells the outlet. If the Kardashians want to be childish and ignorant, Blac Chyna plans on returning the favor by allegedly keeping Dream away from them until they come around and sort out whatever differences they have with her. “Chyna’s is pissed that Rob’s family is shunning her and not inviting her to the annual Christmas party — and she’s taking it out on Rob,” the source gushed. “She’s been screaming at him, asking him what the f**k is wrong with his family, and threatening to keep Dream away from them if they’re going to treat her like dirt. None of this is Rob’s fault, though!” “Chyna has to lash out when things don’t go her way, and Rob’s her go-to person. This is turning out to be the worse Christmas ever for Chyna. She can’t believe that blessing Rob with a child, and helping him through his depression stage, that his family would treat her so poorly.” Earlier this week, it was claimed that Khloe Kardashian had distanced herself from the drama between Blac Chyna and Rob, telling her brother that she knew this would happen right when the couple first announced they were having a baby together. Blac Chyna and Amber Rose attend Flirt Cosmetics Event. [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Flirt Cosmetics] Khloe had reportedly warned Rob that having a baby with Blac will change his life for the worse, and now that he’s experiencing exactly that, Khloe is allegedly refusing to support him in any way. She sees no reason why she should since she specifically asked her brother to keep his distance from Blac Chyna. It’s unclear how the Kardashians plan on moving forward with Blac Chyna in the picture, but from what Hollywood Life has claimed, if Blac is not included on the Christmas party guest list, she will allegedly retaliate by refusing to allow the family to spend time with Rob’s little girl. Blac Chyna is refusing to the punching bag in the family, and while her fight with Rob was certainly uncalled for, the mother of two thinks that Kris and her kids are overreacting by now refusing to interact with her and ultimately ban her from all of their gatherings. Do you think Blac should be using Dream as a way to get back at her fiance’s family? [Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx