Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian: Kardashians Begging Dream's Dad To End Relationship For Good

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship has been nothing short of volatile in the last several months, and it continues to be so even after they got married and welcomed their daughter Dream. While it can be said that Rob’s family — mom Kris Jenner and his older sisters Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney — have always been supportive of Rob, it looks like they’ve finally reached the end of their ropes where his relationship with Chyna is concerned. Their disapproval of the marriage has been sparked by the couple’s recent fight, which involved Chyna walking out on Rob with their daughter Dream in tow. Blac Chyna was ‘drunk and physically assaulted’ Rob during ugly fight https://t.co/vKBM3rPqH2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 20, 2016 “They don’t support the relationship. At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better.’ But Rob won’t listen to them. He wants to be with Chyna,” an insider told People. “The sisters don’t want anything to do with this relationship. They see how fake it is. It’s so unhealthy for their brother. They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren’t going to let it happen anymore.” “The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don’t want anything to do with her. They have real-life problems going on and are trying to have a positive New Year and not this drama.” While the couple has had their petty fights many times in the past, this one appeared to be more serious, even resulting in a temporary breakup between the two. Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her ‘Chymoji’ Emoji Collection.

[Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images] As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have reunited following a temporary split that lasted for two full days. A source says that Kardashian, who had suffered from depression in the past, has promised to get help for “self-esteem and jealousy issues.” And while their marriage is far from ideal at the moment, both Rob and Chyna expressed their full commitment to make it work. “Whatever people might think about the situation, the emotion during the weekend was 100 percent authentic. This argument got a lot of attention, but honestly, this was kind of like a normal tiff for them. They always have these up and downs.” “Everything is fine between them now. Rob has promised to get some help for self-esteem and jealousy issues. They are both committed to making this work. Ultimately, they both love one another. As for whether they will last, who knows? But they’re both going to try.” After the couple’s split on Saturday, Rob took to Instagram to air his grievances, posting a series of Instagram videos showing baby Dream’s empty nursery. In one of the videos, Rob claimed that Chyna “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built.” He then followed it up with fan-made memes referencing their breakup. blac chyna took her children and left, and rob is legit out here posting memes about it pic.twitter.com/wqZv5GD5Vc — Female Pains (@FemalePains) December 19, 2016 “Bring Dream back to her Dad please,” Kardashian wrote as a caption in a meme showing Blac Chyna dressed as a Grinch whisking away their daughter Dream and her four-year-old son King Cairo (from her previous relationship with Tyga) in her bag. On Monday, Rob Kardashian went on Instagram again to apologize for his social media meltdown and to announce that he’s serious about getting professional help for his “flaws/issues.” He also apologized to his wife Blac Chyna, acknowledging that he’s a great mother to their child Dream. “This weekend I was in an emotionally bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues,” Kardashian wrote. “Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you,” he added. I am going to get better for you Dream. You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:19am PST Do you think Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna can make their marriage work in spite of the issues they’re facing at the moment? Feel free to share your thoughts below. [Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx