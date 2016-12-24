Blac Chyna Furious Over Kardashian Abandonment: Blaming Rob For ‘KUWTK’ Feud? [Rumor]

Blac Chyna is furious over how Rob Kardashian’s family has handled her breakup with the reality star, it has been claimed. According to Hollywood Life, the former stripper is raging at the supposed fact that Rob’s siblings are influencing their fans to think Blac Chyna is a bad person because she walked out on the 29-year-old over the weekend. As previously revealed, Blac had stressed to her fans on social media that she couldn’t stay with Rob because of his insecurities, making it known that she was constantly called out of her name and accused of cheating with other men — which she strongly denies. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian at the Apple Store. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Having birthed their baby girl, Dream, just over a month ago, the last thing that Blac wanted was to find herself in a feud with her fiance that would lead to a nasty breakup right before Christmas. And while she still believes that there’s a chance she will get back with Rob, Blac Chyna is said to be disappointed with his family, for they haven’t shown any kind of support in the midst of going through a rather devastating split. It was claimed that the Kardashians had refused to show their support Blac and Rob, Huffington Post stresses, feeling as if the twosome have been fighting too much as of late, and if it’s going to continue like this, they are better off going their separate ways because it’s only going to end up affecting their daughter. According to Hollywood Life, Blac can’t get over the fact that she’s not only suffered the lack of support from the Kardashians, she’s also under the impression that they are putting out stories to the media that portray her to be anything but the person she really is. “Chyna is pissed that people in Rob’s family are trying to paint her as some psycho violent chick,” a source tells the news outlet. “That’s not even how she rolls and she would appreciate if Kris [Jenner] and his family would stay out of their business. Chyna and Rob have fights, no doubt about that. But she’s 5-foot-nothing and would never even think about hurting the man she loves.” Blac Chyna attends Flirt Cosmetics x Amber Rose Event. [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Flirt Cosmetics] Khloe Kardashian, in particular, has made it known to her brother that she won’t be tolerating the consistent feuds and arguments any longer. Having come to her sibling’s defense one too many times, either Rob makes it work with Blac Chyna or he separated himself from her and figures out a way to receive joint custody of their daughter. The insider added that the Kardashians are tired of hearing about Blac Chyna and the argument she has found herself in with Rob — everybody has their own problems to deal with, and at this given point, the Rob and Chyna drama is never even acknowledged anymore. “Khloe loves her little brother but she’s not coming to his rescue when it comes to Chyna. Oh no, KoKo’s not getting involved. Rob made his bed with her, now he must lay in it. Rob wanted Chyna and went through mad lengths to be with her, even disrespecting Khloe in her own home when he brought Chyna there knowing Khloe wouldn’t approve.” It’s unclear how Blac Chyna plans to move forward with Rob, but from what sources have gathered, the twosome are hoping to work out their differences in the hopes of reconciling before Christmas. Rob and Blac Chyna have the intentions of living under one roof again before the end of the week, with Kardashian having used his Instagram page to publicly apologize for his actions and behavior in recent weeks. Blac Chyna commented on one of the photos, posting several heart emojis that strongly hinted at a possible reconciliation. [Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]

