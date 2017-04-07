Blac Chyna Refusing Rob Kardashian Marriage After Failed Name Trademark Attempt: Revenge On 'KUWTK' Sisters?

Blac Chyna is no longer interested in marrying Rob Kardashian, even though the twosome appears to have reconciled, a source reveals. According to Hollywood Life, Blac Chyna is furious over the fact that the Kardashian sisters have successfully won their court case regarding the former stripper’s attempt to use the name Angela Renee Kardashian once she’s officially married Rob. From there, Blac Chyna had several plans in mind, which included the idea of using the name to branch out and launch businesses of her own. The TV star was well under the impression that she would have the right to use the famous last name since she would have bene legally married to Rob, giving her no reason not to pull through with the idea of making the change. [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images] However, the likes of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe quickly brought their lawyers into the mix of things, stressing that if Blac Chyna was to use their surname for the sake of marketing herself with different businesses, it could potentially affect their own brands and reputations. Because of that, the siblings came together and filed a case that would prevent Blac Chyna from being handed the rights to use the Kardashian name for her own branding purposes, which they successfully won just last week. Chyna is said to be furious over the fact that she can no longer market herself with the surname, Hollywood Life claims, stressing that the mother-of-two sees absolutely no reason why she would want to push for marriage now that she knows she’s already been stripped from something she was looking forward to the most. The outlet claims that being with Rob brings so much baggage that the least Blac Chyna could ask for is to have the right in taking the Kardashian surname and launching her own businesses under it, but now that Rob’s sisters have intervened, Blac has had second thoughts about tying the knot with her on-again, off-again beau. “Her not being able to use Rob’s last name may have been the last nail in the coffin in their roller coaster relationship. They were already on thin ice at best but now it’s going to be really hard to see her marrying him. Rob is an emotional, depressed mess. Chyna cares for him and he is the father of her baby girl but there isn’t much in it for her to marry him at this point.” [Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images] According to reports, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are still seeing one another despite having announced in February that they had decided to part ways for good. Just last week, VH1 reports that Chyna took to Snapchat where she posted several video clips of herself cozying up to Rob, who firmly placed his hands on Blac’s butt as she laughed. From what fans have gathered, it seems as if the duo is still together — they just won’t be getting married anytime soon. News of Blac Chyna’s anger at the Kardashian sisters for blocking her rights to use their surname for business purposes comes just weeks after it was claimed that the former stripper was looking to file for full custody of Dream. After her split with Rob, the 30-year-old allegedly made it known that he wanted joint-custody of the youngster, but due to his battle with depression, anxiety, and diabetes, Blac Chyna certainly didn’t think that was a good idea, insisting that it was better for her to take full control of visitation rights as the main guardian of their daughter. It seems as if whatever their initial plans were have changed because from what social media users have seen on Blac Chyna’s Snapchat, the TV star has very much given the impression that the custody war is over because the twosome appears to have reconciled. For how long, that has yet to be determined. [Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]