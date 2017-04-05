Blake Shelton Allegedly Worried Miranda Lambert Won't Stop Singing About Him

Blake Shelton is allegedly worried that he’ll always be the inspiration behind Miranda Lambert’s songs. According to reports, Blake supposedly thinks he may never be able to fully escape his former wife despite their divorce in 2015, as insiders are now claiming that Shelton is worried Lambert will always use their relationship and subsequent divorce as the inspiration for her music. “Blake is relieved to have moved on from the most challenging time in his life, but he worries that Miranda has enough material to write several more albums about their time together,” a source told Hollywood Life this week, adding that he’s “not surprised” that he seems to be the inspiration behind a number of Lambert’s new songs. “Blake is not surprised at all that Miranda wrote so many hit songs about her heartbreak because their marriage was full of passion, drinking and love,” the source revealed of how Shelton allegedly reacted to finding out that he was the inspiration behind much of Lambert’s most recent album. “All the things that make for a great country song.” “Blake is genuinely happy for all of Miranda’s success,” continued the site’s source of how Blake really feels about Miranda almost two years after their divorce, but noted that Shelton is “hoping that Miranda finds new inspiration for her music and that she doesn’t spend the rest of her life singing about him.” [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS] The claims come shortly after Lambert appeared to allude to her and Shelton’s divorce while accepting the award for Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings at the 2017 ACM Awards on April 2, where Inside Edition claimed she subtly referred to her and Shelton’s break up in her speech. Taking home the award for the record which is thought to have been inspired by their split, Lambert told her fans during the country music award show, “I just want to say thank you for letting me release my heartbreak and sharing it with me.” Miranda did not explicitly mention Blake, who’s now dating Gwen Stefani, though the outlet reported that Lambert “was referring to her divorce from her husband of four years, Blake, who didn’t attend the awards show in Las Vegas.” Notably, Miranda Lambert has never officially confirmed that her November 2016 release The Weight of These Wings is about her and Blake Shelton’s divorce, though a number of outlets and fans have speculated that the two disc release is full of songs thought to be inspired by Shelton and Lambert’s marriage, which lasted from 2011 until 2015. Though Lambert stayed has tight lipped, Taste of Country claimed that Miranda’s album, her first since her and Blake’s split, is definitely inspired by Shelton as well as her new relationship with Anderson East. “If Lambert didn’t write the song in the wake of her divorce, then the sky isn’t blue,” the site pointed out in a review of Miranda’s The Weight of These Wings last year, particularly highlighting that “Tin Man,” the song Lambert performed during the 2017 ACM Awards, as appearing to be about Shelton following their surprising divorce. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Notably, Blake threw out a serious diss in Miranda’s direction on social media moments after she performed the emotional song at the award show, seemingly confirming he was the song’s inspiration while Shelton made it clear that he wasn’t supporting his ex or his country music peers by posting a photo of himself drinking outside in his home state of Oklahoma and not watching the award show he once co-hosted. But while Shelton appeared to diss Lambert and the country music community, Miranda also allegedly slammed Blake and his new romance with Gwen while making it clear that she would not be doing any interviews to promote The Weight of These Wings. Miranda’s interview ban was reported by Fox News last year, who claimed that Lambert was refusing to talk about the inspiration behind her latest album and reportedly told her team she did not want to flaunt her and Blake’s divorce in the same way he did with Gwen. The outlet reported back in November that Miranda supposedly refused a number of high-profile interviews to avoid talking about Shelton and instead told her PR team that she wanted to “let the music do the talking” when it came to speculation about Blake being the inspiration. The site’s source then alleged that Miranda threw out a serious diss in Shelton and Stefani’s direction while turning down interviews to promote her release, as Lambert allegedly stated that “Gwen’s and Blake’s albums didn’t sell, and all they did was do press.” What do you think of reports claiming Blake Shelton is allegedly worried Miranda Lambert may never stop singing about their relationship and subsequent divorce? [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]