Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Moving To Oklahoma? She Agrees To See The House She Shared With Gavin Rossdale For $35 Million

Gwen Stefani is cutting more ties with her former life. The No Doubt alum just put her Beverly Hills mansion she shared with Gavin Rossdale on the market. Is she preparing for a big move to Oklahoma with Blake Shelton? People is reporting that Stefani listed her lavish estate for $35 million. The mansion, dubbed The Summit, was pulled from the market last fall and features 12,000 square feet. Stefani purchased the estate with Rossdale in 2006. The mansion boasts an infinity pool, chicken coop, tennis court, playground, and spacious outdoor living areas. It also contains a gated perimeter and a modern aesthetic, including black and white decor and marble flooring. Stefani divorced Rossdale in the summer of 2015. She quickly moved on and started dating Shelton, who had just gone through a divorce of his own with Miranda Lambert. The couple has been going strong ever since and now seem poised to take their relationship to the next level. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale [Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images] As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Shelton and Stefani have been spending a lot of family time together in recent months. Not only did they share Thanksgiving with Shelton’s family in Oklahoma, but the pair spent Christmas with Stefani’s relatives in California. Are they getting ready to tie the knot? Shelton and Stefani have not announced an engagement just yet. Inside sources, however, claim that Shelton already popped the big question and they are preparing for a May 5 wedding in Beverly Hills. The only thing they can’t agree on are some of the details of the ceremony. “Gwen wants to go big on this – and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home… but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her,” a source revealed. Blake Shelton was hoping that the wedding would take place in Oklahoma or Tennessee. Wherever the ceremony goes down, Stefani has narrowed down her guest list from 700 to 400, and even that might not be small enough for the country crooner. “She also wanted to have a bunch of celebrity music stars perform – but [Shelton] didn’t want to turn the wedding into Woodstock,” the insider explained. The guest list reportedly includes the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Katy Perry, Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid, Luke Bryan, Nicole Kidman, and Keith Urban. Of course, Shelton and Stefani have plenty of time to iron out the details of the wedding and are even looking forward to spending their honeymoon in a tropical destination. “They would love to go somewhere tropical like Tahiti or Hawaii,” the source revealed. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton chat with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at Barack Obama’s final White House state dinner [Image by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images] In the meantime, E! News is reporting that Shelton and Stefani spent the weekend at his ranch in Oklahoma. In fact, the rocker recently shared a few videos of a dance party the couple threw at the ranch, which featured both of their extended families. Making appearances at the event were Stefani’s three boys – Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (2) – as well as her brother, Todd, and Shelton’s sister, Endy Intieri. The dance party comes after Stefani and Shelton shared a special Christmas together. According to Us Magazine, Shelton performed a short Christmas concert at Stefani’s home over the holiday and the couple looked happier than ever as they welcomed the New Year in style. While a move to Oklahoma appears on the table, Daily Mail is reporting that Stefani flew back to Los Angeles on Sunday to take her boys to church. The singer was spotted making her way to a church service with her three boys in tow. Stefani wore a denim ensemble for the outing, including ripped jeans and high heeled boots. Shelton was not present for the service. Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani should move to Oklahoma? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]

