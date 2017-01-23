Blake Shelton Not On 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24 Cast, Gwen Stefani Not Jealous Of Cheryl Burke [Debunked]

Blake Shelton is not going to be on Dancing With the Stars Season 24, contrary to earlier reports. A rep for The Voice judge has confirmed that Blake will not be part of the cast next season. Celeb Dirty Laundry has earlier reported that Cheryl Burke is “campaigning” for Blake Shelton to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 24. Speaking to the reporters at the recent People’s Choice Awards, Cheryl said that she wanted to partner up with Blake this year. The site, however, claimed that Gwen Stefani would not be on board with her boyfriend being on DWTS. Sources close to the “Make Me Like You” singer allegedly believed that joining another reality show would have a negative effect on Blake’s reputation. “Insiders say that Gwen is obsessed with her A-list status in the celebrity world. She doesn’t want to see her boyfriend downgraded by participating on a reality television show.” Moreover, Celeb Dirty Laundry claimed that Gwen Stefani is hoping that Blake Shelton would propose to her in the coming months. She wanted to settle down and have a lavish, Hollywood wedding. Having Blake on Dancing With the Stars would allegedly ruin all those plans. “There’s no way that she would be able to plan a wedding if Blake had to spend every hour of his day working on his dance steps with Cheryl Burke,” the site claimed. Thanku @glamourmag Gx #powerful #inspired A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:29pm PST It did not take long for Gossip Cop to debunk all these rumors. Sources close to the couple confirmed that the report by CDL is “completely false,” calling it yet another fabricated story. Back in December, the site also called out the webloid for falsely alleging that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were fighting over marriage and starting a family. CDL previously reported that Stefani wanted to have a baby so bad that she’s pressuring Shelton to propose and get pregnant by 2017. Carter Matt also called Blake Shelton being part of Dancing With the Stars Season 24 cast as one of the “strangest” and “most ridiculous” rumors yet. The site pointed out that Shelton had “zero reasons” to be on DWTS, saying that he would not get anything out of the whole experience. Unlike most of the reality stars, being on DWTS would not help Shelton’s career at all. As a judge on The Voice, Shelton is also directly competing against Dancing With the Stars. The outlet further held that NBC had him sign a contract, much like what they do with other TV stars, preventing them from taking on major projects with a rival network. Carter Matt also pointed out that it would be “ridiculous” to insinuate that Gwen Stefani was so insecure of her relationship with Blake Shelton that she would stop him from dancing with Cheryl Bruke in a competitive reality show. With Shelton gearing up for his upcoming “Doing It to Country Songs” tour, he also did not have enough time to go on DWTS even if he wanted to. (Co-admin) #gwenstefani #crashmyplaya #hellagood #slayqueen #hot???? ???? #luckycowboy #gwenandblake @gwenstefani @blakeshelton Source ???? Jason Russell on FB #wow #somanypicsandvids #thankstoeveryonewhoposted ❤️ #shefaniattack A photo posted by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:18pm PST In other news, Blake Shelton surprised his fans when he brought Gwen Stefani to perform during his set at Luke Bryan’s 2017 Crash My Playa festival concert over the weekend. After performing a cover of “Footloose,” he called her out onstage to perform No Doubt’s 2001 hit single, “Hella Good.” According to E! News, Bryan also gave Stefani a shout-out by inserting part of her hit “Hollaback Girl” during his closing song, “Country Girl (Shake It For Me.) He even reportedly looked side stage, where the couple was watching, to check if they saw what he did. Tell us! Would you want to see Blake Shelton go on another reality show? Sound off in the comments below. [Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]