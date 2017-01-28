Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Custody Battle Coming To An End: Angelina Reportedly Forced To Hand Over The Kids

Angelina Jolie’s custody fight might be drawing to an end. After months of court battles and mudslinging, things are starting to favor Brad Pitt. Will Jolie be forced to hand over the kids in the near future? An inside source told Life & Style that the courts have turned against Jolie. Following Pitt’s surprise appearance at the Golden Globes and Hollywood’s show of support, the momentum swung towards the Allied star. It won’t be long before Jolie has to allow Pitt regular visits. “She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games,” the insider explained, adding that the Golden Globes changed everything. “It really sent a message about how people have seen him as acting responsibly during Angelina’s entire smear campaign against him. There’s no question Brad has won this battle.” Even Jolie’s close friends and advisers are telling her it’s over. “There are huge disagreements between members of her team. They are fighting. Some of them don’t like her campaign against Brad,” the insider revealed. One of her top advisors threatened to leave because Jolie refused to let up once the FBI and DCFS cleared Brad of all the allegations of child abuse. “There’s no evidence the kids are in any danger with Brad, so a judge has no reason to deny him joint custody,” the source shared. “But there is simply no reasoning with Angie on the issue.” For his part, it looks like Pitt knows the end is near. Hollywood Life reports that Pitt just threw a secret party at Santa Monica’s Hotel Casa Del Mar. The bash included a room full of balloons and champagne for the actor’s close friends. Was he celebrating the end of the custody battle? “Brad [Pitt] had an intimate party in one of the rooms,” an insider explained. “He spent the night at the hotel and left in the morning with a big gold and white balloon arrangement that he wanted to take home for his kids.” Brad Pitt received a standing ovation from Hollywood’s elite when he surprised everyone at the Golden Globes. [Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Image] Pitt and Jolie share six children together – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (8). In addition to the balloon arrangement, witnesses spotted Pitt’s assistants carrying out boxes of expensive alcohol. “They brought out a few bottles of red wine and Perrier-Jouet champagne and loaded it into Brad’s car in the morning as he was leaving,” the sources revealed. Meanwhile, Yahoo is reporting that Brad Pitt just moved back into his old home he shared with Jolie and the kids. The actor moved out of their Los Feliz estate after Jolie filed for divorce in September. Now, neighbors confirmed that Pitt is “there most days” and several of his cars have been spotted outside. Angelina Jolie’s political ambitions with the U.N. is reportedly one of the reasons behind the split. [Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images] Pitt is allegedly trying to make the home as “kid-friendly as possible” as he prepares for more visits from the brood. This includes installing two trampolines on the grounds, a playground, and a massive skatepark. “Brad wants to prove to the courts that he’s putting the children’s welfare first,” a source revealed. “Obviously the family circumstances have changed dramatically, but he wants them to feel at home there. He’s doing everything he can to try and fight for his kids.” While Pitt prepares for more time with the kids, Jolie has more to worry about than the custody battle. Aces Show Biz is reporting that Zahara’s biological mom now wants to become a part of her daughter’s life. Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s birth mother wants to get in touch with the girl she gave up for… https://t.co/PGn9LzaJ5x pic.twitter.com/AtjgVIHeOU — The Loop (@theloopca) January 19, 2017 “I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her. I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her,” Mentewab Dawit Lebiso said. Jolie has yet to respond to the latest reports surrounding her divorce. Tell us! Are you surprised that the public seems to be taking Brad Pitt’s side in his nasty split with Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]