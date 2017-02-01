Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Will Her Mental Health Be An Issue?

Brad Pitt has allegedly made a couple of comments about Angelina Jolie’s mental stability. Angelina’s accusations that Brad was abusive to Maddox were extreme, sudden, and specific, referring to one incident. Pitt’s alleged comments have described a perpetual situation. Angelina Jolie has now been put on trial for alleged insanity in the media, just as Brad Pitt was tried for child abuse in the media. Actual FBI and Child Services investigations cleared Brad Pitt of any wrongdoing, but mental health accusations are not so clear cut. The video below is an example of what is being said. None of Brad Pitt’s statements have been made directly to the press, so it is impossible to know what he really said, but his alleged statements are at most Brad’s point of view amid frustration that his marriage is ending in a very public way. Brad Pitt reportedly said Angelina Jolie was “crazy” according to The Daily Mail. Of course, “crazy” isn’t exactly a psychiatric diagnosis. It’s a general term that is not always even derogatory. Here is what he allegedly said. “She’s crazy, but I still love her.” Brad Pitt could have meant anything, including that Angelina Jolie would have to be crazy to accuse him of abusing the children he loves. A source for The Sun was a bit more specific. “He felt she [Arminka Helic] and Chloe Dalton, who seemed to travel everywhere with the family, were brainwashing Angelina from the start.” It is unclear if Brad Pitt was allegedly saying Angelina Jolie is an unstable individual being used and mind controlled, or if he simply feels Angelina is being unduly influenced, swept up in the international intrigue, or obsessed with the perpetual cause fighting she shares with Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton. Brad Pitt’s alleged statements are not unlike those heard in many divorces. Often friends or family members of one spouse are said to influence them against their partner. It isn’t uncommon whether the idea is well founded or not. Angelina Jolie hired Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton to help with speech writing and PR for her political career. Jolie is said to be paying Arminka and Chloe £300,000 a year That is $376,870 in U.S. dollars. Brad Pitt allegedly feels resentful of these women and refers to them as a coven according to The Daily Mail. Angelina Jolie, however, is currently working as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Angelina Jolie also has ambitions toward a seat in the UK House of Lords according to International Business Times. Chloe Dalton and Arminka Helic are her advisers. If Ms. Jolie is so easily controlled, or worse yet insane, then that might be a bigger problem for the world than Brad and Angelina breaking up. Brad Pitt at a Charity Event on stage with Sting in January [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Despite her behavior toward Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie appears confident and competent in her role at the UN, as videos of her speeches seem organized and compelling. Jolie is obviously competent and functional, and thus it would be hard to prove her insane, whether one agrees with her individual decisions or not. Has Angelina Jolie had disagreements and petty squabbles with people other than Brad Pitt? Of course, she has, who hasn’t. Have other people inferred she was unstable? Yes, they have, but could some quarrel she had years ago influence this custody battle? Scott Rudin, an Oscar-winning producer referred to Angelina Jolie as insane once. It was around 2014 when Sony decided not to produce a movie he was working on about Steve Jobs. Rudin was obviously frustrated and lashed out at several people via e-mail, including Angelina according to The Guardian. Brad Pitt’s then girlfriend Angelina Jolie allegedly didn’t want to do a movie about Jobs but suggested instead Scott Rudin direct her in the starring role of yet another remake of Cleopatra. Rudin angrily declined and then sounded off in an email to a colleague, saying some derogatory things about Jolie. “Shut Angie down before she makes it very hard for David to do Jobs.” Despite acknowledging Cleopatra could be a “big commercial hit.” There is no movie of Cleopatra to be made (and how that is a bad thing given the insanity and rampaging ego of this woman and the cost of the movie is beyond me.)” Brad Pitt has never said anything like that about Angelina Jolie. Pitt has made no public statements that infer anything of the sort. Most of what fans read from the media is coming from unnamed sources, not directly from Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once a lovely couple [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Scott Rudin further maligned Jolie in another email also quoted in The Guardian. “[Angelina Jolie is] a minimally talented spoiled brat who thought nothing of shoving this off her plate for eighteen months so she could go direct a movie [Unbroken]… She’s a camp event and a celebrity and that’s all and the last thing anybody needs is to make a giant bomb with her that any fool could see coming.” Scott Rudin was obviously angry, but does this reflect anything about Angelina’s character? Rudin never intended for this email to be made public and he was just blowing off steam because he was angry and frustrated. The same thing could be said of people like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who are in the midst of a messy divorce. They are angry, and they say things that reflect their emotions and perceptions. Angelina Jolie did have a dark period in her life prior to the year 2000 when she sought treatment for alcohol and drug related problems and thoughts of suicide. According to Gossip Cop Angelina has been very open about that part of her life and it is no secret. Brad Pitt has never said, or even inferred that Angelina Jolie is a bad mother, nor will he use her 16-year-old mental health records against her in the private custody battle according to Gossip Cop. Brad Pitt hasn’t been proven to have even suggested this, nor would he be able to use her old medical records against he if he wanted to. Brad would know that, so he would not have likely made the comment which was found in a tabloid style source and spread over the internet. So, yes, Angelina’s Jolie’s mental health will be considered but so will Brad Pitt’s mental health. Everyone who seeks custody under these kinds of circumstances must be evaluated to determine if they are psychologically suited to be fit parents. Will Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both get a clean bill of mental health? [Featured Image by John Shearer/Invision/AP]