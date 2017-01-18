Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce Judge Is Reportedly The Same Man Who Married Them

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly getting divorced by the same man who officiated their August 2014 wedding. After releasing a new statement to press in which they said they would be keeping their children’s best interest in mind as their custody battle continues, new divorce details have been shared. “Both their lawyers approved retired Judge John W. Ouderkirk to oversee this divorce,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on January 17. “It’s ironic because he officiated their wedding. He will be hired as a private judge and could cost up to $450 an hour, but it’s a huge sign that they trust this man.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up in September of last year, when Jolie filed for divorce after 2 years of marriage and requested she be given full physical custody of their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. Since then, Brad Pitt has been living in Los Feliz at their former marital home while Angelina Jolie and their kids have been staying at a rental home in Malibu. Angelina Jolie and husband actor Brad Pitt arrive at the ‘By The Sea’ premiere on November 5, 2015

[Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] According to the report, hiring a private judge is nothing new for Brad Pitt. Back in 2005, after his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce amid rumors of an on-set affair with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Jolie, Brad Pitt hired Judge Jill Robbins, who pushed “things through more quickly and keep it all under wraps,” according to divorce lawyer and legal expert Kelly Chang Rickert, who spoke to Hollywood Life about the issue. As for the judge on Brad Pitt’s latest case, Judge John. W. Ouderkirk, he is expected to help Pitt and Jolie come to a fair decision for their children. “Retired Judge Ouderkirk is known to be strict but fair,” the Hollywood Life source explained. “He has a wealth of experience in dealing with difficult divorce cases over his career.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been feuding over the custody of their children since September and because Pitt was accused of child abuse after Jolie’s divorce filing, he has been limited to seeing some of his children just once a week — and under the supervision of a therapist. “The frequency and duration of these visits have been determined by the minor children’s therapist, who were put in place jointly by parties immediately after the Sept. 14 [plane] incident,” court documents read, according to a People Magazine report earlier this month. While the report didn’t reveal which children were participating in the visits and which were not, the magazine made it a point to confirm that Brad Pitt was seeing his “younger” children. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend a private reception for ‘Maleficent’ on May 8, 2014

[Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images] On September 14, Brad Pitt was allegedly involved in an altercation with his oldest son, 15-year-old Maddox, during a trip from their home in France to their home in Los Angeles. However, after both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigated the reported incident, Brad Pitt was cleared of all charges. That said, the agreement he made with Jolie was established during the investigations, which is why Pitt does not have full access to his kids. “[Brad Pitt]’s doing a ton of cardio and light weights in addition to spinning and even some yoga,” the source told Hollywood Life. “When he was living with Angie and the kids there was always loads of snack type foods laying around, and Brad is a sucker for junk food and late night munching. But now he’s living on his own, he has full control over what food is in the house, and all he has is organic, healthy, low calorie stuff.” [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]