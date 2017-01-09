Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce Turns Even Nastier! She Reportedly Has Banned Him From Dating

Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie is getting nastier by the day. The former lovers are in the middle of a cruel custody battle, but can she prevent him from seeing other women? Two divorce attorneys spoke with Hollywood Life about the possibilities of Jolie banning Pitt from moving on. Although the actress could have the power to stop Pitt from dating, it isn’t likely that he would have agreed to such terms. “No sane lawyer would allow a ‘no dating clause’ in a divorce judgment,” lawyer David Pisarra explained. “I suppose, if there was enough consideration and money involved, such a clause is theoretically possible. I am not sure how a judge would be able to enforce such a clause unless there was a forfeiting of money.” Other celebrities are rumored to have placed similar clauses in their divorce settlements. Such cases are so rare that Pisarra doesn’t believe Pitt would have signed on for it. Even still, the idea isn’t as farfetched as it might sound. “I have heard the rumors about Tom Cruise paying Katie Holmes a large sum of money to stay quiet and keep her love life private after their split. While I have heard of such types of publicity clauses being a part of high-profile divorces, they are extremely rare and I have never seen it,” he shared. “It’s completely legal because one person, possibly Brad or maybe Angie, is voluntarily choosing to moderate his or her behavior in exchange for some dollar amount.” Angelina Jolie sans Brad Pitt with five of their children at the Kung Fu Panda 3′ at TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on January 16, 2016. [Image by Eric Charbonneau/AP Images] Kelly Chang Rickert, an expert in child custody cases, doesn’t think Jolie is preventing Pitt from dating because those kinds of terms are “never put into agreements.” Not only would such an agreement be detrimental to the family, but it would be almost impossible to enforce. “Angelina cannot dictate who Brad dates or brings around the kids. It’s not relevant to the ‘best interests of the children’ and it’s really difficult to enforce. I think Brad can get more time when they next go back to court because he has so little under the current arrangements,” Rickert said. Brad Pitt might be free to move on with his life, but his fight for joint custody isn’t going to end anytime soon. According to The Sun, Pitt experienced the worst Christmas ever after Jolie cut his visit with the kids short. The actress allegedly allowed Pitt to deliver presents on Christmas Day but forced him to leave in the afternoon. Sources claim that Pitt “broke down into tears” after handing out the gifts. Pitt and Jolie have six children – Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (8). He reportedly met with all the kids except for Maddox over the holidays. “This has been the worst holiday season of my life,” Pitt allegedly told friends. Brad Pitt looked happy and healthy while making his first public appearances since his split from Angelina Jolie. [Image by Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures] An insider added that Pitt’s “anguish is palpable right now” and he “desperately misses having his kids with him at Christmas and New Year.” “These supervised visits are sheer hell on him,” the source continued. “He’s broken down in tears so many times – he’s not ashamed to cry anymore.” With Pitt reeling from the custody battle, Hollywood Life reports that he might be moving on to a former flame. During an appearance on New Year Spectacular, Sinitta jokingly claimed that Pitt called her shortly after the split. “He’s been calling and you know what I said? ‘Brad. Move on,” the singer shared. According to International Business Times, it might be a while before Pitt gets back in the dating game. Until the custody battle is over, Brad Pitt is reportedly keeping a low profile in order to increase his chances of winning joint custody. [Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]

