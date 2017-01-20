Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Rumored Romance Confirmed By Goldie Hawn?

Did Goldie Hawn just confirm her daughter’s romance with Brad Pitt? Pitt was rumored to have sparked up a relationship with Kate Hudson after his divorce with Angelina Jolie. Is there any truth behind the reports of Pitt’s new girlfriend? Enstarz is reporting that Hawn was asked about Hudson’s romance during a lunch outing with Kurt Russell. While Hawn didn’t reveal anything about her daughter, she did laugh off the question and failed to deny anything. This isn’t confirmation that Pitt and Hudson are seeing each other, but it does leave fans with a lot of unanswered questions. Rumors of their romance first surfaced in November. Pitt was in the middle of a nasty custody battle when sources revealed that he was secretly meeting with Hudson on the side. “Kate is Brad’s mystery woman. They’ve been extremely close over the last few weeks, following several secret meet-ups. The rumor in Hollywood is that Kate’s a firecracker in the sack, as is Brad. So they’re two big stars who were very attracted to each other and drawn to one another, and they are certainly enjoying one another’s company.” Sources close to the actor denied the reports and claimed that he was focusing on getting through the divorce. According to Yahoo, the rumors cropped up again during the Golden Globes. Pitt made a surprise appearance at the event while Hudson was allegedly overheard talking about their romance with close friends. Pitt and Hudson were not spotted together at the Golden Globes. Of course, that doesn’t mean they failed to meet up at the event. International Business Times is reporting that Hudson met with Pitt’s agent after the ceremony wrapped up. Did they plan for a later meeting behind closed doors? Kate Hudson [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] To add to the rumors, Brad Pitt’s former bodyguard, Kris Herzog, said he wouldn’t be surprised if they hooked up. “They make a great celebrity couple. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating,” he shared. Pitt and Hudson have not officially addressed the rumors surrounding their secret romance. Pitt still hasn’t finalized the divorce with Jolie and Hudson has experienced a few breakups of her own. The actress broke up with Chris Robinson and Matthew Bellamy and even worked out amicable custody arrangements with both fathers. The same can’t be said of Pitt, who is currently fighting for the custody of his six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Although the custody battle turned nasty a few months ago, Pitt and Jolie just released a joint statement confirming that they are going to keep everything private moving forward. Pitt faced a lot of criticism in the wake of his divorce with Jolie. Along with allegations of drug and alcohol use, Pitt faced accusations of child abuse stemming from an incident with Maddox on a private plane. The Allied star was eventually cleared of all the charges, though his reputation took a hit. Brad Pitt during his surprise appearance at the recent Golden Globes. [Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images] Despite all the rumors, an inside source told Gossip Cop that Pitt is not dating Hudson. Rumors teased that things were getting serious between the two stars and that Hudson was even getting ready to move in. “They’ve been secretly meeting up since they first got together two months ago,” an inside claimed. “And as he gets closer to actually cutting the cord with Angie, Brad will have even more time to spend with Kate. When that happens, I think it won’t take long until he takes the next big step and actually moves in with Kate at her Pacific Palisades mansion.” However, it now appears as though the rumors are unfounded. A rep for Pitt told the outlet that the actor is not currently dating Hudson and that the reports were simply made up. Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson would make a good couple? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Images by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]