Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson's Alleged Romance Confirmed?

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have been facing allegations of a secret romance since the end of last year, months after Pitt’s former partner, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce, but are they really dating? As Brad Pitt and his rumored new flame remain silent in regard to the rumored romance between them, a report claims the alleged couple has reportedly confirmed their romance with friends. According to a report by Yahoo 7 Be, Kate Hudson was allegedly caught gushing to friends about the 53-year-old actor as she attended two different Golden Globes afterparties earlier this month. While there doesn’t appear to be any solid evidence of the reported confirmation, the outlet claimed that Woman’s Day magazine had suggested that Hudson told one group of friends that she and Brad Pitt have spent time with one another on “several occasions” since his split from Jolie. Although Brad Pitt did appear at the Golden Globe Awards, he and Kate Hudson, 37, were not seen together at all. Instead, the actress was seen having an “intimate” conversation with his agent, Bryan Lourde, before reportedly being taken from the event in a car with the same number plate as the one that Brad Pitt left the ceremony in earlier in the evening. Kate Hudson attends the People Magazine Awards on December 18, 2014

[Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] “Kate is [Brad Pitt]’s mystery woman… They’ve been extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups,” a source revealed to Woman’s Day magazine in November, via a report by The Sun on January 17. “The rumour in Hollywood is that Kate’s a firecracker in the sack, as is Brad. So they’re two big stars who were very attracted to each other and drawn to one another, and they are certainly enjoying each other’s company.” While Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have not yet confirmed or denied their alleged romance publicly, Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn, was recently confronted by a reporter about the rumors while out in Los Angeles. “You must be thrilled that Kate’s dating Brad Pitt? Are you ready to have Brad as a son-in-law?” the reporter asked, via The Sun. Although Hawn didn’t say anything in response to the reporter’s questions, she did let out a laugh before she and Kurt Russell drove away in their white Range Rover. Brad Pitt surprised the audience with his presenter role during the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, but since his now-estranged wife Jolie filed for divorce, he has been seen on a number of red carpets. As fans will recall, Brad Pitt began promoting his film with Marion Cotillard, Allied, weeks after his split was announced and attended a number of premieres around the world. Brad Pitt acts as a presenter during the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 [Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images] As for Brad Pitt’s love life, a source months ago claimed the actor was not ready to date and was instead focused on moving on from his split by surrounding himself with people who “bring light” to his life. “[Brad Pitt] is still getting his legs underneath him after Angelina hit him with a wrecking ball, but eventually he will date again,” an insider told Hollywood Life in November. “One thing is for sure, the next woman he dates will be nothing like Angelina. He was seduced by her darkness and intensity but after years of all the drama he wants to be around positive people. Brad is looking for someone to bring light into his life after all the drama. He just wants it to be easy and loving. At this point in his life he realizes all the other stuff is a waste of time.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have remained locked in a bitter divorce and custody battle for months but recently, they attempted to get on the same page for the sake of their six children. [Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]