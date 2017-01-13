Brad Pitt Focuses On Himself Following Angelina Jolie Split, Weight Loss

Brad Pitt made an appearance on Sunday night at the 2017 Golden Globes and during the event, the 53-year-old actor appeared to be looking a good bit healthier than he has in recent months. Although he and Angelina Jolie are still in the midst of a messy court battle over the custody of their six kids, a new report claims Brad Pitt is getting back into shape after losing a substantial amount of weight after Jolie’s divorce filing in September. “[Brad Pitt] lost a bunch of weight,” a source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, via a report by Hollywood Life on January 12. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals. He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.” Brad Pitt’s former partner, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce on September 19 after just 2 years of marriage and in the weeks that followed, Pitt kept a low profile and remained unseen until he began promoting his World War II drama, Allied. Brad Pitt attends the UK Premiere of “Allied” on November 21, 2016

[Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images] When Brad Pitt first surfaced after Jolie’s divorce filing, he looked thinner than ever and many assumed that his skinny frame was the result of the stress of his split. In addition to the heartbreak of a public divorce, Brad Pitt was also faced with allegations of child abuse due to an alleged dispute with his oldest son, 15-year-old Maddox, on their private plane. Now, after being cleared of all abuse charges, Brad Pitt has been getting fit and healthy. “[Brad Pitt]’s doing a ton of cardio and light weights in addition to spinning and even some yoga,” the source told Hollywood Life. “When he was living with Angie and the kids there was always loads of snack type foods laying around, and Brad is a sucker for junk food and late night munching. But now he’s living on his own, he has full control over what food is in the house, and all he has is organic, healthy, low calorie stuff.” He’s also had help from his brother, Doug Pitt. “Doug has been a total rock, and he managed to really rally [Brad Pitt]’s spirits following his split from Angie and get him back on track,” the source said. “It’s the best thing to beat the blues, and he’s really taken the advice on board.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce and custody battle was ugly from the start, but earlier this week, just one day after Pitt received an extended applause from the audience at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, the estranged couple released a joint statement, claiming they were united and committed to moving forward in a positive manner for the sake of their kids. “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement read, via People Magazine. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” Brad Pitt attends the Paris Premiere of “Allied” on November 20, 2016

[Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] As People Magazine explained, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently working under a temporary agreement which has given Jolie full physical custody of their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. In recent months, Brad Pitt has been restricted to limited and monitored visitation with his kids, who are living full-time with their mother, Jolie, in Malibu, California, as he remains at their former marital home in the Los Feliz area. [Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]

