Brad Pitt Has Had Enough! He Reportedly Claims Angelina Jolie Is Hurting Their Kids Just To Grab A Headline

In the midst of a brutal divorce, Brad Pitt has finally had enough. The actor just filed a new motion that slammed Angelina Jolie for being a bad parent. How will this affect his bid for joint custody? TMZ revealed that Pitt requested the court to seal sensitive information about their six children. The motion follows a request from Jolie that included unsealed documents. Jolie’s original file blasted Pitt for being an unfit parent and argued that he shouldn’t be allowed visits without supervision. Pitt’s new filing alleges that Jolie knows better than to include sensitive information about the kids. Pitt took things a step further and claimed Jolie intentionally wanted to humiliate and embarrass the children just to create drama. “[Angelina] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives,” the actor’s lawyers shared. A judge denied Pitt’s request for an emergency order. Thankfully, the judge said he was open to sealing documents if a formal motion was put in place, something Pitt is currently working towards. Brad Pitt looked happy and healthy while making his first public appearances since his split from Angelina Jolie. [Image by Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures] According to Us Magazine, the couple has now signed an agreement to keep future documents sealed from the public. A source close to Jolie confirmed the agreement was made prior to Pitt’s latest motion. “In the agreement, Brad wanted to protect information about not only the kids but himself and Angelina agreed to it. They just signed that document so this supplemental filing makes no sense when they already have a signed document,” the insider explained. That being said, a source close to Brad Pitt says an agreement has not been reached. Instead, the estranged couple is scheduled to appear before a judge in January where further action will be taken. “The Court hearing is still taking place on January 17. The hearing wouldn’t take place if the case were sealed,” the source shared. “The judge has asked that both sides file whatever they need to before the 17th. This is Brad’s filing for that date.” Until an official agreement is announced, Pitt and Jolie are still working under a voluntary custody plan they agreed to a few months back. The scheduled stipulates when Pitt can see the six children and requires the Allied star to subject himself to random alcohol and drug testing – four times a month. Pitt agreed to the temporary custody plan following reports that he physically abused Maddox on a private plane. The actor has since been cleared of all the child abuse allegations by both the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. According to Daily Mail, this is the first time Pitt has taken to the offensive in the divorce case. Shortly after Jolie filed for divorce in September, the actor released a statement saying, “What matters most now is the well-being of the children. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.” Angelina Jolie’s political ambitions were reportedly one of her motives behind the split. [Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images] To make matters worse, Pitt’s oldest sons, Maddox and Pax, reportedly want nothing to do with their father. A source revealed that the boys have “no interest in seeing their dad” over the holidays, which has only caused more strife within the family. “Some of the girls are accusing their older brother of being responsible for their not seeing Brad either,” the insider continued. “[They] can’t understand why they’re being kept away.” Jolie and Pitt were together for over a decade before filing for divorce. While the custody battle keeps getting nastier by the day, a source revealed that Jolie remains determined to gain full custody. “There is just no reasoning with Angie,” the insider stated. “She wants what she wants and nothing is going to stop her.” Tell us! Do you think Angelina Jolie could be damaging her kids be making details about her split with Brad Pitt public? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx