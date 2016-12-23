Brad Pitt's Explosive Temper Exposed! Maddox Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Caught Brad's Bad Behavior On Tape For Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s oldest son Maddox might have what it takes to break her custody battle with Brad Pitt wide open. The 15-year-old reportedly captured the couple fighting on his phone, and the video exposes Pitt’s explosive temper. Hollywood Life reports that Maddox and Pitt have a long history of fighting with each other. Their relationship hasn’t improved since Jolie filed for divorce in September, and Maddox might be on the verge of releasing the incriminating video if Pitt doesn’t make amends. “Maddox is always on his phone and a lot of the time he’s filming stuff,” an insider revealed. “In the past year, there’ve been some nasty blowouts between Brad and Angie that the kids were exposed to — that’s why Angie thinks they need therapy — and Maddox would often find a way to listen in and even film a lot of their fighting. He’s captured some moments that show Brad really losing his temper. Maddox has an incredible bond with his mother. His recordings could be a potentially damaging part of her arsenal against Brad.” Pitt’s relationship with Maddox became the source of heated debate shortly after the divorce was announced. The actor allegedly got abusive with Maddox on a private plane. The Allied star was later cleared by both the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI and is now seeking joint custody. Brad Pitt with Pax, Shiloh, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt [Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images] According to E! News, a spokesperson from the FBI issued a special statement about the investigation, saying, “In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter.” If the video rumors are true, Enstarz reports that the custody battle could swing back in Jolie’s favor. Even if Maddox doesn’t have video evidence of Brad Pitt’s temper, the custody battle is likely to rage on for months. In the meantime, Pitt is doing everything in his power to spend time with his children. After being forced to spend Thanksgiving and his birthday away from his six kids, Pitt invited his estranged wife to spend Christmas together. Unfortunately, Jolie turned him down. “Brad is stunned by the lengths to which Angie is going to seek revenge against him,” an insider revealed. While the custody battle rages on, NBC News is reporting that Pitt tried to get the divorce records sealed. The World War Z star was worried that some of the documents contain sensitive information about the children and didn’t want it released to the public. Angelina Jolie’s political ambitions reportedly played a part in her decision to divorce Brad Pitt. [Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images] To prevent private information from exposure, Pitt filed an official motion to seal certain records. A judge threw the motion out and Pitt’s lawyers claim that Jolie deliberately attempted to release sensitive information just to hurt him. “SHE EXPOSED THE CHILDREN BY MAKING PUBLIC THE NAMES OF THEIR THERAPISTS AND OTHER MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS,” the attorneys shared. Both Jolie and Pitt have kept relatively low profiles since the divorce. While Pitt has walked the red carpet, Jolie has not made a celebrity appearance. She did, however, released a video for the International Criminal Court. “Successful prosecution and new legal benchmark, whether at the ICC or elsewhere is part of the long and vital generational effort,” she stated. “That is the light in which I believe the court’s new policy on children should be seen.” Neither Pitt nor Jolie has commented on the status of their custody battle. For his part, Pitt thanked fans for their continued support during the premiere of Allied. “Everyone has been really kind out here,” he stated. “It’s really nice to have all the support.” Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt’s temper could play a negative role in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments below. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

