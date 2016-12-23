Camila Cabello Solo Career: Taylor Swift Prepping Collaboration Amid Fifth Harmony Feud?

Is Camilla Cabello gearing up for a collaboration with Taylor Swift amid her feud with Fifth Harmony? According to Hollywood Life, Swift has offered her support to Camila, following the singer’s decision to leave the girl group, stressing that she wants to continue her music career as a solo artist and hopes that fans respect her decision and continue to support her. Her exit from the group caused endless headlines since Fifth Harmony would go on to respond, claiming that Camilla Cabello has made their lives extremely difficult, CNN reports, refusing to cooperate in meetings regarding the band’s future together. Normani Hamilton, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, Camila Cabello, and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony attend the Y100’s Jingle Ball. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart] The group went as far as to mention that Cabello had avoided her band members whenever she could — it was apparent that she was going to leave, despite the fact that endless negotiations were made in the hopes of having her continue the group as a five-piece. Fifth Harmony’s statement about Camila Cabello bailing on the group and refusing to attend important meetings about the future of their careers has definitely left fans feeling unsettled, with some even stressing that they will no longer be supporting the former X Factor contestant’s music. And while some of the comments have been harsher than others, Taylor is reassuring Camila that all will be fine once everyone has accepted the fact that Cabello won’t be returning to Fifth Harmony. The “Style” singer, who has been best friends with Camila for several years, has reached out, according to Hollywood Life, telling her that she shouldn’t worry too much about other people’s opinions at this given point. While the news of her decision to quit the group has been hard for fans to comprehend, Taylor has reportedly told Cabello that even if she loses the support of those who have followed her career since day one, if she’s happier as a solo artist, that’s all that matters in the end. One shouldn’t have to sacrifice their own happiness for others, a source adds, stressing that Taylor is saying all the right things to Camila Cabello, even going as far as to offer her a song to collaborate with the singer on. “Whether it’s advice, future collaborations, or help with writing songs, Taylor is ready to help Cabello through everything. Taylor supports her decision to go out on her own. She knows that Camila can be a major star, and is looking forward to seeing what she will do with her first solo album.” It’s unclear how Fifth Harmony plans to move forward without the addition of Camila Cabello in the group, who made her exit announce last Sunday. Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs onstage during Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball. [Image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for iHeart] Cabello has yet to confirm which record label will support her efforts as a solo artist, but given the fact that she reportedly planned her exit from the group months ahead of time, Camila may have already had a deal in the works long before she made moves to leave Fifth Harmony. Camila Cabello’s decision to pursue a solo career comes just months after the girl group landed their biggest hit to date with “Work From Home,” selling more than 4 million copies worldwide and surpassing more than 1.1 billion views with its accompanying music video on YouTube. Fifth Harmony will definitely continue to exist in the world of music, a source confirms, but at this given point, it’s unclear whether the label will choose to add a new addition to the band or whether the remaining members will continue on as a four-piece. An official word has yet to be made from the group’s rep once a decision has been made, but it’s apparent that Camila’s former band members are furious with her decision to bail on them for the sake of starting her own solo career. But what are your thoughts? Do you think Camila Cabello stands a chance to make it as a solo artist? [Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]

