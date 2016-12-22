Christina El Moussa's Rumored Boyfriend Gary Anderson Has Allegedly Been Divorced Twice

Christina El Moussa is reportedly dating contractor Gary Anderson and days after the alleged romance was revealed, new details regarding Anderson have been shared. Earlier this week, as Christina El Moussa and her estranged husband, Tarek, adjust to their new life as co-parents, a report claimed Anderson has been divorced not once, or twice. On December 21, In Touch Weekly shared details of court documents regarding Anderson’s first divorce from wife Jo Ann in 1999 and his second divorce from wife Denise in 2005. “Gary’s 1999 split from his first wife, Jo Ann, was followed by nearly a decade of nasty court battles, where they fought over money and custody of their daughters after 13 years of marriage,” the magazine revealed to readers. Christina El Moussa visits the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] According to In Touch Weekly, the legal documents accused Anderson of “vastly” understating his income, which resulted in “extremely low spousal and child support payments.” As the court papers reportedly revealed, Anderson claimed he earned $128,000 one year, but his actual income was reportedly a whopping $1,044,512. After Anderson’s alleged lie was exposed, the contractor was reportedly ordered to pay Jo Ann $4,000 a month in spousal support until 2003 and $7,082 per month for child support. The rumored boyfriend of Christina El Moussa was also reportedly required to pay Jo Ann $100,000 in back child support and agreed to put an additional $50,000 in an account for their children. As for Anderson’s second divorce from wife Denise, which took place after just 4 years of marriage, Anderson was allegedly forced to pay her $2,000 a month in spousal support for 2 years, in addition to awarding her with $330,000 from their joint bank account and gifting her a brand-new BMW, among other things. The magazine also revealed that Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson had allegedly met one another three years ago when Anderson was hired for one of her backyard projects with Tarek. Christina El Moussa visits the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] Tarek and Christina El Moussa confirmed their separation with People Magazine last Monday, December 12, after 7 years of marriage and 2 children, including daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 1. “We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life. We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward,” they said in a statement. While their split was just announced earlier this month, the Flip or Flop stars haven’t been together since May, when Tarek and Christina El Moussa were involved in an incident at their Southern California home. As the magazine revealed, a “crying and shaking” Christina El Moussa reportedly called police after her now-estranged-husband left their home with a gun following an altercation. However, in response to the circumstances, the couple claimed the ordeal was nothing more than a misunderstanding. “Tarek was going on a hike and took a gun for protection from mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes and rattlesnakes,” they explained in their statement. Meanwhile, they confirmed they have both seen other people since they initially parted ways. “We have both dated other people following the separation, but neither of us is ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship,” they said. “We plan to continue our professional life together by being professional, by doing our jobs well, by being prepared and by working hard,” Tarek and Christina El Moussa continued, revealing that in addition to their HGTV series, they are also releasing a book, Flip Your Life, in March. “The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids,” the concluded. “We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.” To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx