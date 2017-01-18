'Counting On' Canceled? Jill Duggar, Jessa, And Jinger Reportedly Seeking More Privacy

Is Counting On going to be canceled? According to a new report, Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, and Jinger Duggar Vuolo are all getting tired of living their lives in the spotlight. Apparently, the three sisters, two of whom are pregnant, are starting to wean themselves out of the public eye after being on television for several years. The Hollywood Gossip reports that Jill, Jessa, and Jinger may all be wanting a break from the reality TV life. For starters, the site claims that the newly married Jinger Duggar is planning to move to Texas, away from her family, breaking the evident Duggar family tradition of sticking close to home. Counting On wouldn’t be canceled if Jinger Duggar moved away, however, as her sisters Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald play bigger roles on the television show. However, with bother girls pregnant with their second, the site points out that privacy seems to be a thing these days. Jessa Duggar, for example, has been sharing less information about her pregnancy with her fans. Many had pointed out that she’s not posting as many baby bump pictures with baby No. 2 as she did when she was pregnant with Spurgeon. She also didn’t announce her pregnancy right away, trying to keep the news private for as long as possible. While some people think that this is Jessa’s prerogative and that her decision to keep her pregnancy a big more private is beyond okay, some apparently think this is Jessa’s way of tuning the public out of her life. If you look at Jessa’s Instagram account, however, there are quite a few baby bump photos there. She also shares quite a few pics of her baby boy. Are people complaining just to complain? ????????first – second???????? #36weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:16am PST While Counting On could be canceled if Jessa Duggar Seewald decides that she doesn’t want anything to do with the show, she hasn’t mentioned anything about being tired of doing reality TV. And then we have Jill Duggar Dillard who’d be forced to carry the weight of her family and to keep the ratings alive if Jinger and Jessa decided to quit. However, The Hollywood Gossip seems to think that Jill is tired of the spotlight too. “Jill Duggar is also pregnant with her second, and she seems similarly un-enthused with the prospect of taking fans along for the ride.” A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 4, 2016 at 9:15am PDT It’s hard to guess what will happen to the Duggar family in the coming years, but it seems clear that the family wants to stay on television because it’s a nice paycheck. Counting On is currently in its second season. Fans are getting to watch Jinger Duggar as she picks out her wedding dress and prepares to marry her beau, Jeremy Vuolo. It’s an exciting time for the Duggar family and fans seem to love being along for the ride. Perhaps it’s not surprising given what people know about the Duggars, but pregnancy rumors are already flying around, many fans thinking that Jinger and Jeremy are going to have some exciting baby news soon. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rumors started just after Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot. Jinger has said that she “loves” kids and that she can’t wait to start a family with Jeremy, so it is really only a matter of time before the world hears of another Duggar family member on the way! Do you think Counting On will be canceled due to the girls not wanting to participate any longer? [Featured Image via TLC]