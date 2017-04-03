'Dancing With The Stars' Frontrunner Heather Morris Claims 'I've Been Sabotaged'

Heather Morris was a clear favorite going into Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, but a calf injury to her pro partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy, might derail her chances of winning. It’s only been a week since Chmerkovskiy’s sudden exit, and Morris now claims that producers are sabotaging her run at the mirror ball trophy. An inside source told Radar Online that Morris isn’t happy about Chmerkovskiy’s replacement, Alan Bernsten. Not only is she complaining about Chmerkovskiy’s exit, but she also believes producers are sabotaging her efforts. “She is so detached from reality and is claiming that her new partner, Alan, just doesn’t push her at all. At least, not in the same way Maks does!” the insider noted. The latest episode of DWTS featured Morris and Bernsten dancing for the first time. They avoided elimination and managed to land a 30 from the judges. Chmerkovskiy will likely be out of the competition for another three weeks, which means fans will see Morris and Bernsten in action a few more times. ???????? rehearsal time A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT To make the situation worse, the insider claims that Morris believes Chmerkovskiy’s injury isn’t serious. She thinks that his fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd, may have influenced him to sit out a few extra weeks out of jealousy. “Peta has a reputation on set for being jealous,” the source added. “But Heather just seems focused on proving to everyone that she can win this competition. She is just acting like a total b***h right now.” According to Radar Online, Chmerkovskiy underwent surgery and is currently rehabbing in a hospital in Ohio. Doctors recommended that it would take three to four weeks to properly heal, but Chmerkovskiy is allegedly trying to speed up the process. To that end, the pro dancer is seeking help from the same therapist who helped Sharna Burgess recover from her injury. Chmerkovskiy recently shared a photo of his hospital stay on social media. Murgatroyd was unable to be at his side during surgery and remained in Los Angeles to care for their newborn son. She is currently competing alongside Bachelor star Nick Viall on Dancing With the Stars. “Wishing Daddy a speedy recover from La La land,” she wrote alongside a pic of the couple’s son. “We love you and can’t wait to get you back. Kisses from Shai XO.” Although Chmerkovskiy is optimistic about the time table for his return, ET Online reports that he will not be back for next week’s elimination round. He captioned the photo of his hospital stay with a special note for fans and wished Morris and Bernsten good luck next week. #todaystheday Im too sad @maksimc wont be on stage with me but my new partner@alanbernsten and I are gonna make him proud ???????? Dont forget to vote! A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:12am PDT “Thank you all for so much love and support! And for having @heatherrelizabethh back with all your votes,” he wrote. “I’m also very excited about her and @alanbernsten Tango next week. Please rest assured that I’m taking this thing very seriously and, although I don’t have a concrete return date, I’ll give it my all! In the meantime here’s me, making bad social media choices.” It still isn’t clear what caused Chmerkovskiy’s calf injury. Murgatroyd tried to explain what happened and described the whole ordeal as being very strange. Fans can only hope that Chmerkovskiy’s injury won’t keep him out of the competition for long, at least for Morris’ sake. Morris has not commented on the rumors surrounding her new partner and the possibility of her being sabotaged on the show. If Chmerkovskiy returns within a few weeks, she should still be on track to win it all Fans can watch Morris and Bernsten take to the dance floor when new episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Monday nights on ABC. [Featured Image by ABC]