Delusional? 'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Matt Baier Reportedly Leaving The Show For A Music Career

Teen Mom OG won't be the same without Amber Portwood's boyfriend, Matt Baier. OK Magazine reports that Baier is allegedly leaving the hit reality show for a career in the music industry. Is this the last we've seen of Baier? Rumors of Baier's exit first surfaced on social media. Given Baier's importance to the franchise, however, it didn't seem likely that the rumors were true. Indeed, Baier recently shot down the reports and confirmed that he would remain a part of the series for the foreseeable future. "I have taken one guitar lesson so yeah I'm ready for a career in music," Baier joked. "I learned 3 chords in my first lesson I just took. Look out Eddie Van Halen!" Baier and Portwood are currently in the middle of a lawsuit with their former landlord. Radar Online reports that a property management firm is suing Portwood for $6,000 worth of damage she allegedly inflicted on a rental property. This includes damage to doors, drywall and window blinds. After Portwood moved out, the company had to repaint the entire house and remove the carpet because of the reality star's pets. Matt Baier and Amber Portwood's relationship has been featured on 'Teen Mom OG' the past few seasons. [Image by MTV] Despite all the drama, a neighbor of Portwood claims that she was a model tenant. "She was quiet, to be honest with you. She rarely came out of the house!" a neighbor explained. "I watched the show before, and I knew her, but when she first moved in, we didn't know who she was. She wasn't loud or nothing like that." In response to the lawsuit, Wet Paint reports that Portwood's attorney released a statement lashing out at the former landlords. "Amber and Matt strenuously deny the allegations being made against them, and they look forward to their day in court where they can prove these allegations are without merit," Jill Barcken-Emerson explained. As if the lawsuit and rumors of Baier's exit aren't enough drama, Radar Online is reporting that Portwood is being accused of scamming fans. The Teen Mom star just opened an online boutique called Forever Haute and customers claim that she's overcharging for items and refusing to accept returns. "I had to return my entire order. You need a size chart. The items I purchased weren't even close to a large," one customer shared. Portwood's boutique has a policy that allows customers to return an item, but only within 10 days of the purchase. Once an item has been approved for the return, customers are given their money back but must pay $5 for the restocking fee. For Portwood, the idea that someone would want to return an item is complete nonsense. "For people saying they have returned products are 100% lying!" Portwood wrote on social media. "I have every name address etc. And nothing had ever been sent back." The cast of 'Teen Mom OG' – Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout. [Image by MTV] Some customers accused Portwood of buying dresses from other websites and reselling them at much higher prices. "This isn't true and is also illegal," Portwood hit back. "If you keep making these comments I'm taking legal action. I take pride in my boutique!" For evidence, Portwood shared images of the dresses and noted that they are "not the same product." She also shared a list of the wholesalers she purchases items from to prove that isn't buying things from other sites. It isn't clear if any of the recent drama will make it to the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. MTV has not announced when production for the new season will begin and when it will premiere. For now, fans can expect Portwood and Baier to be a part of the show for as long as MTV invites them back.