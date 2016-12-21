Did Brad Pitt See His Kid On His Birthday? Angelina Jolie Was Seen In L.A. With Daughter Shiloh

Brad Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, have been locked in a bitter war over the custody of their six children since she filed for divorce in September and sadly, their ongoing battle likely kept the kids from Pitt on his birthday. According to a new report, Brad Pitt celebrated his 53rd birthday with dinner with old friends. “Brad Pitt spent his birthday enjoying a mellow dinner in with a few close, old friends,” an insider told Hollywood Life on December 20. On December 18, as Brad Pitt turned 53-years-old, Angelina Jolie was spotted in Los Angeles with their oldest biological chid, daughter Shiloh, 10. As the outlet explained, the two were seen shopping for cameras together. Brad Pitt attends the ‘Fury’ premiere on November 13, 2014.

[Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images] “[Brad Pitt] has been working hard on maintaining a low-profile and his plan is to stay out of the spotlight until his divorce and custody issues are finalized,” the source explained. “He was not interested in celebrating his birthday out at any hot restaurants. Brad will not be doing anything that will interfere with his custody battle and does not want it to look like he is busy dating or partying. His primary focus right now is working on himself and working on rebuilding his relationship with his kids.” In addition to likely spending his birthday without seeing his kids, Brad Pitt was also without his children on Thanksgiving. As for Christmas, their potential visitation schedule has not yet been determined. “[Brad Pitt] hopes to see the kids for Christmas at some point, but when, hasn’t been determined,” a friend told Us Weekly. “Brad is committed to staying positive. He’s just trying to look ahead.” Brad Pitt’s wife filed for divorce on September 19 and requested she gain full physical custody of their six children, including Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight. At the time of her divorce filing, a TMZ report claimed the 41-year-old actress had decided to end her marriage for the sake of her family. The outlet also revealed that the former couple was at odds over their children and his alleged substance abuse and anger. “Angelina’s decision to file has to do with the way [Brad Pitt] was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” the outlet explained to readers, adding that the actress had become “fed up” with her now-estranged husband’s “consumption of weed and possibly alcohol.” Jolie also reportedly believed Brad Pitt was suffering from an “anger problem” which she allegedly felt was dangerous for their children. In her court documents, Jolie filed for full physical custody of her children and requested Brad Pitt be limited to nothing more than visitation rights to his kids. Meanwhile, she also filed for joint legal custody of their brood. Brad Pitt attends the ‘Allied’ in London on November 21, 2016.

[Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images] As Brad Pitt continues with his custody battle with Jolie, a source claims he’s grown “furious” with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, who he believes is being selfish. “[Brad Pitt] is furious with Angelina [Jolie] for only thinking about herself and not what’s best for the kids,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Brad wanted to do all of the negotiations and paperwork behind closed doors with a mediator. “He knows how hard this is for the kids — especially Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, who go on the Internet and can see stories about their parents’ divorce,” the source explained. “It breaks Brad’s heart. Still, despite being livid with Angie, he is going to continue to keep his frustrations to himself and out of the media for the sake of his kids.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for 12 years and married for two years before Jolie filed for divorce. [Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx