Did Janet Jackson Secretly Give Birth To Baby Girl 30 Years Ago? [Rumors]

As Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Manna welcome the birth of their first child together, Eissa Al Manna, some of Janet Jackson’s fans are now asking the question of whether Janet Jackson had a secret baby daughter 30 years ago. The Inquisitr reported that Janet Jackson and Wissam al Manna were married in 2012 and the couple announced that they were expecting a baby together in May 2015. There was much speculation and rumors as to whether Janet Jackson was pregnant last April, before her pregnancy was officially announced, and now there are rumors as to whether this was Janet Jackson’s first pregnancy and child and whether Janet Jackson actually has a secret daughter. Inside Edition is reporting that the rumor of a secret Janet Jackson daughter has been going on for three decades now and revolves around James DeBarge, who Janet Jackson was once married to. DeBarge and Jackson eloped together when Janet was just 18 and they remained married for one year before the marriage was finally annulled. Janet Jackson promoting her book “True You: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself” in New York City on March 19, 2011. [Image by Dario Cantatore/Getty Images] In 2000, Inside Edition decided to ask James DeBarge whether he and Janet Jackson had a daughter together, but DeBarge didn’t answer in the affirmative or the negative and remained silent. “I’m not going to say anything about if it’s true or not. If it’s true you’ll find out when she’s ready for you to find out.” The questions revolving around whether Janet Jackson had a secret daughter increased further because of an episode of Growing Up Hip-Hop. In it, James DeBarge’s daughter Kristinia asked her dad whether it was true that he and Janet Jackson had a child together. “I read an article and it said that you came out and said that you have a daughter with Janet Jackson. Is this true?” James DeBarge answered his daughter by saying, “I know for a fact that she was pregnant when she was with me.” Kristinia DeBarge Wants To Find Janet Jackson’s Rumored, Secret Daughter: I believe I have a sister out there. https://t.co/s8zwiMm8aW — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) January 7, 2017 Kristinia replied that she was shocked by her father’s reported revelations. “My dad is now telling me that I have a half-sister and with Janet Jackson. Very, very, very just weird.” CBS 8 reported that Kristinia also told Inside Edition that if she has a sister, she imagines she might be feeling sad and betrayed. “I believe I do have a sister out there. I am sure he feels betrayed, I am sure he feels sad, I am sure he feels like he was robbed of that relationship of his daughter. At the same time, I know my dad loves Janet until this day and doesn’t want to hurt her.” Janet Jackson has never once said anything publicly about having had a secret daughter with James DeBarge, but the rumor is that the daughter’s name is Renee and that she was brought up by Janet Jackson’s sister, Rebbie Jackson, in Las Vegas. CBS 8 also have reported that on Inside Edition Kristinia sounded concerned that if Janet Jackson did really have a secret daughter with her father that perhaps she might not be interested in having a relationship with her half-sister. “What if she is happy and doesn’t want anything to do with me?” Janet Jackson at “For Colored Girls” premiere in New York City on October 25, 2010. [Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images] Kristinia has reportedly said that Janet Jackson and James DeBarge may have given up their daughter because of the influence that the Jackson family had on Janet. “If she was pregnant, the only thing I can think of is that she still had a very long career ahead of her.” DeBarge’s daughter Kristinia reportedly finally added that she was going to continue searching for her half-sister. “I think for me I am going to continue to research and I am going to continue to try and find this person.” What do you think of these rumored reports that Janet Jackson has a secret daughter who was born 30 years ago and do you believe they’re true? [Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]

