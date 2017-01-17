Does Goldie Hawn's Laughter Reveal Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Are A Couple?

Kate Hudson is allegedly dating Brad Pitt, but what does Goldie Hawn think of this? Goldie Hawn was asked about her feelings regarding Kate’s hook up with Brad, but Hawn only laughed. X17 reported that she didn’t deny or affirm anything, but that she could have told them that they were just being silly and that, of course, those rumors of a Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson romance were patently false. Since Kate Hudson is rumored to have been telling some in attendance at the Golden Globes after party that she is dating Brad Pitt and the two are a secret item, X17 thought that they would ask Goldie Hawn about this when she was spotted with her family in Malibu. However, Hawn’s laughter could have meant that she was aware of her daughter’s relationship with Brad or it could have meant that there was nothing to report at all. To add to further speculation that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are an item, Kate Hudson is rumored to have left the Golden Globes in the same SUV that Brad Pitt also took home. Those that noticed this have alleged that the license plate of the SUV that took Kate home was the same as the one that took Brad home, so there could have been no mistaking the vehicle. Brad Pitt at “Allied” premiere in England on November 21, 2016. [Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images] Yahoo has also reported that Kate was heard “gushing” to those close to her at two separate Golden Globes parties that she and Brad Pitt were involved in a secret relationship together. A former bodyguard of Brad Pitt’s said it was his belief that the couple had been together since Brad and Angelina’s split last year. Woman’s Day magazine confirm that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have gotten together on “several occasions” since Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce, and Kris Herzog spoke with Woman’s Day and said it wouldn’t be a great surprise if the couple really were involved in a secret relationship together. “They make a great celebrity couple. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating.” Another insider also alleged that Kate and Brad had been particularly close and corroborated that the couple had been sharing in secret meet-ups together. did @goldiehawn just confirm Kate Hudson is hooking up with Brad Pitt?! watch! https://t.co/yFEFsy2ijn — X17online.com (@x17online) January 16, 2017 “Kate is Brad’s mystery woman. They’ve been extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups.” To further fuel rumors of a Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson alliance, Kate was also noticed to have been actively engaged in speaking with Bryan Lourde, Brad Pitt’s agent, right before she left in the same SUV that Brad Pitt had taken home earlier during the night of the Golden Globes. While Brad Pitt has been having a difficult time since Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce last year, the Latin Post state that he has lost weight and is starting to take care of himself once more. Pitt is said to have employed a chef to make certain that he is eating only healthy and wholesome foods. He is also actively engaged in a myriad of physical activities such as hiking, walking and weight training which is putting him in a much happier and better frame of mind. It is not known what Angelina Jolie thinks of these rumors of a Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson hook-up, but Angelina is allegedly finding it difficult to look after a large family on her own. The Latin Post report that a source told OK! Magazine that Brad Pitt was a great help when it came to running the household, especially when it came to the couple’s children. Kate Hudson at the Fifth Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California on November 12, 2016. [Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images] “She didn’t always acknowledge it, but Brad was a huge help, breaking up fights, reading to the little ones. He used to cook for them too. Now that she has to do everything, she’s overwhelmed and anxious all the time. Between that and the stress of strategizing this divorce, she’s barely sleeping and not eating.” Do you think Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are really involved in a secret relationship together and, if so, do you think they have a good chance of making it work? [Featured Image by Russ Einhorn/AP Images]

