Donald Trump Russian Orgy Video: Tom Arnold Hints Release Of Long-Rumored Russian Blackmail Video

Donald Trump could soon see a Russian orgy video revealed, one that has long been rumored to be used as blackmail against him by the Russian government and Vladimir Putin. For many months, the video has been part of the deep rumor mill surrounding Donald Trump, and the allegations resurfaced this week thanks to a revelation from Tom Arnold. The actor caused a stir when he claimed this week to have possession of the long-rumored video from The Apprentice showing Trump using racist and derogatory language. Arnold said he and about 100 others in Hollywood have seen the video, taken from Trump’s time as star of the NBC reality show. “When the people sent it to me, it was funny,” Arnold said in a radio appearance (via the Los Angeles Times). “He wasn’t going to be president of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair using the N-word, using the C-word, calling his son [intellectually disabled],” Arnold added. Tom Arnold said that the people responsible for the original footage were “scared to death” that they might never work again if it was released. They also signed a $5 million confidentiality agreement, Arnold added. Arnold said this kept him from releasing the video before the election, along with his belief that it wouldn’t have changed much in the election. “I think if the people that like him saw him saying the N-word, matter-of-factly saying this stuff, I think they would have liked him more for being politically incorrect,” said Arnold. https://t.co/TbCxn645Rx — walter buckhalter (@walter3951) December 22, 2016 But after apparently receiving his own legal threat from Trump’s camp, Tom Arnold changed his tune and appeared to claim he would release the video. Arnold also made reference to another rumored bombshell — one showing Donald Trump at a Russian orgy. Arnold tweeted, “If I shot & edited #TrumpTapes online yr ago, Cruz would be Pres & all would be…still f**ked up. Tapes are trailer 4 feature: #RussianOrgy” The rumors of a Donald Trump Russian orgy video stretch back to early in the campaign, when a former senior intelligence officer told Mother Jones that he gave the FBI evidence that the Russian government had been “cultivating” Trump for years to make him into a presidential candidate. The intelligence official had initially been hired by a Republican client to conduct opposition research, ultimately finding “an established exchange of information between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin of mutual benefit.” Though the Mother Jones report — which included some of the actual memos from the security expert — did not specifically mention Donald Trump’s reported Russian orgy video, it did seem to imply some kind of blackmail. “It claimed that Russian intelligence had ‘compromised’ Trump during his visits to Moscow and could ‘blackmail him.’ It also reported that Russian intelligence had compiled a dossier on Hillary Clinton based on ‘bugged conversations she had on various visits to Russia and intercepted phone calls.’ “ A Metro report went a step further in describing the video, saying a “veteran spy has claimed that Russia possess an ‘explosive’ sex tape of Donald Trump during an orgy.” Tom Arnold: I Have “Racist” Trump Outtakes From ‘The Apprentice’ https://t.co/GTh938fT1h pic.twitter.com/jiKHm67eeV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 20, 2016 Despite the rumors, there is no evidence that the Russian orgy video actually exists, or even Donald Trump’s Apprentice tapes, for that matter. And Arnold’s initial assessment about it not making to much of an impact could still be true. Trump was able to withstand the release of the 2005 Access Hollywood video in which he bragged about sexually assaulting women, so another video with him using derogatory language or in a racy situation may not make any more of a difference. [Featured Image by Brynn Anderson/AP Images]

