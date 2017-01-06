Drake Finally Gets His Chance, Hits On Nicki Minaj After Meek Mill Split? Is Jennifer Lopez Jealous?

Nicki Minaj is now back on the market after her split with Meek Mill. And as soon as the news broke out, the curvy diva already has her admirers lined up including the controversial rapper Drake. This is despite his recent dating rumors with the sizzling Jennifer Lopez. Could this be a threat to their budding romance? Apparently, the 30-year-old rapper finally got his chance and hit on his long-time “love.” According to HollywoodLife, the “Hotline Bling” rapper has been secretly sending text messages to Nicki as soon as he learned about the split. The same source also revealed that Drake is happy that Nicki and Meek are over. My fkn baby ???????????????? A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Nov 21, 2016 at 11:35am PST “Drake’s hella happy they’re over but wants to make sure that Nicki’s cool and that she’s not hurting or anything. He cares about her and certainly wants to be there for her and be a shoulder for her to lean on and talk to during this breakup.” This allegedly made his rumored new flame JLo jealous. Recently, Drake and Jennifer made headlines after sharing cuddly photos of them, implying that they are indeed the newest and hottest couple in town. With rumors of Drake reaching out to Nicki after her split with Meek, the “Jenny From The Block” singer was allegedly worried. However, Drake was quick to reassure that he is “definitely committed” to the 47-year-old songstress. “Things with Drake and JLo couldn’t be better. They’re going strong [and] Drake doesn’t want JLo to feel threatened or anything.” A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST It was also reported that Drake has been making a lot of plans and promises to Jennifer, trying to fulfill a modern day Romeo and Juliet love story. According to reports, Drake promised JLo to do “whatever it takes to see her when things get hectic.” And it seems like Jennifer is actually feeling it while being cautious at the same time. “He’s making a lot of plans and promises right now, and Jennifer is really feeling it, but she’s also taking it with a grain of salt.” Considering Drake’s reputation with girls, it is inevitable for Jennifer to be extra cautious. And with Nicki recently single, things might take a different turn in just a matter of time. It’s no secret that Drake has always been into Nicki. In fact, the rapper never shied away to express his admiration to the sexy diva through his one-liners and caption worthy rhymes. In his collaboration with Lil’ Wayne for the song “Miss Me,” Drake rapped, “I love Nicki Minaj/ I told her I’d admit it/ I hope one day we get married just to say we f–king did it/ And girl I’m f–king serious I’m with it if you with it/ ‘Cause your verses turn me on and your pants are mighty fitted/ Uh, damn, I think you caught me in a moment.” Drake also hinted his interest in Nicki as he delivered his line in the 2014 hit “Only” which goes, “I never f–ked Nicki cause she got a man/ But when that’s over then I’m first in line/ And the other day in her Maybach/ I thought God damn, this is the perfect time/ We had just come from that video/ You know LA traffic, how the city slow/ She was sitting down on that big butt/ But I was still staring at the titties though” Nicki Minaj and Drake perform together during an event. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] Meanwhile, fans of Drake and Nicki are actually rooting for the two to get together and take their relationship to the next level. Some even suggested that Drake should ditch Jennifer now that Nicki is single and available, urging him to take his chance and never take it for granted. So far, both Nicki and Drake have not commented on the said issue. Make sure to stay tuned for more Nicki and Drake updates. [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]

