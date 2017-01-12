Drake Gives Jennifer Lopez $100K Diamond Necklace, Source Reports

It looks like things could be getting more serious between Jennifer Lopez and Drake. Not only are the pair spending as much time together as they can, but reports indicate that Drake has given J. Lo with a beautiful gift. According to People, Drake reportedly gave Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 diamond necklace to celebrate ringing in 2017. Drake is said to have purchased the Tiffany Victoria necklace, made up of 15 diamonds, at Tiffany & Co. Lopez reportedly wore the necklace on New Year’s Eve when she spent the evening celebrating at a Las Vegas nightclub during one of Drake’s concerts. In order to spend the evening with Drake, Jennifer Lopez had to cancel her own scheduled concert in Miami. Jenny from the block and Drake first made headlines together in early December when the pair posted cozy photos of themselves to Instagram. Around the same time, Drake was spotted hanging in the front row and backstage at several of Jennifer’s concerts. Soon after, the couple were seen kissing one another at a winter wonderland party hosted by Drake. Then, it wasn’t long before both shared a photo of themselves snuggled up on New Year’s Eve. A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST Despite speculation that their relationship is moving quickly, sources allege that friends of the couple are unsure of where Drake and J. Lo stand. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources allege that Drake has promised Lopez that he will make their relationship work, despite hectic schedules. “He’s promised to do whatever it takes to see her when things get hectic. For Jen, actions speak louder than words, so she’ll be really happy if he follows though. But if no, she’s cool with that too.” Lopez’s relaxed attitude about the relationship could be due to the fact that she’s recently split from her long time on-again, off-again boyfriend, Casper Smart. Before the pair split in August, Lopez and the dancer had been together for about five years. Like Lopez, Drake also is recently single, having split from a quick and seemingly intense relationship with Rihanna. Before their breakup in October, Drake went so far as to tell a sold out concert that he loved Riri and “would go half on a baby” with her. The 30-year-old Canadian rapper has a history of short-lived relationships and has been linked to everyone from Serena Williams to Taylor Swift. Still, some believe that Drake’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez could be different. E! Online reported that Drake was “completely falling” for Lopez, who was reportedly his childhood crush. “He has always had a crush on her growing up, so the fact that this is all coming to life is pretty cool for him. He really likes her though.” Despite the reportedly strong feelings that both J. Lo and Drake are experiencing, sources say it’s difficult to tell what the future holds for the pair. “Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” a source told People. “Friends have no idea where the relationship is going.” The celebrity news outlet added that the 47-year-old singer-actress is just taking things one day at a time in an effort to see where things go with her new beau. ???? <——– Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST “Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house,” the People source added. “She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.” What do you think of the budding Jennifer Lopez-Drake relationship? Do you think the two make a good couple? Why or why not? [Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment]

