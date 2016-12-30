Drake Reportedly 'Obsessed' With Jennifer Lopez: Rihanna Allegedly 'Freaked Out' By Hot Romance

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are wrapping up 2016 with a bright red bow marked Hot New Couple. The rumored lovebirds have fascinated their fans by sharing suggestively intimate pictures on social media of each other, but a new report alleges that although Drake and Lopez are happy with each other, his ex girlfriend Rihanna isn’t so delighted. As for how Jennifer feels about her reported new boyfriend? A source told People magazine that after Lopez and the rapper ignited romance rumors by both posting the same cuddly picture on their Instagram accounts, their relationship is “heating up” as they spend more time with each other. “Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year,” said the insider. “[Jennifer Lopez] keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house.” Noting that Jennifer “has nothing but nice things to say about Drake,” the source revealed that although the couple is working on music together, they also “clearly enjoy each other on another level, too.” Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, were seen at the same party recently at a Los Angeles hot spot, Delilah. The rapper also was spotted twice at her residency show at Planet Hollywood. Drake and Jennifer Lopez have fueled romance rumors. [Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] “Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” shared the insider. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.” But while all is reportedly happy in the land of Lopez and Drake, a new report alleges that Rihanna isn’t exactly thrilled for the two. Rihanna is “freaking out” over her ex-boyfriend Drake’s blossoming romance with Jennifer, an insider told Hollywood Life. Rihanna, 28, views Lopez as a “mentor,” said the source. That makes the allegation that both Rihanna and Jennifer have been with the same guy “pretty overwhelming,” added the insider. “[Rihanna] is really freaked out about Jennifer [Lopez], especially because they’re friends.” The picture that Drake and Jennifer both posted showing them snuggling came in the wake of their “partying together on the Vegas strip,” according to the media outlet, which described the rapper as “head over heels smitten with” Lopez. A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST “He’s obsessed with Jen,” added the insider. “He couldn’t stop complimenting her, hugging her, and you already know he was checking out her banging body from head-to-toe.” As for where this leaves Rihanna? The source claims that Rihanna “knows Drake will always love her, but she does get jealous,” alleging that “she can’t stand the thought of him being with another woman.” Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna were pals, but has Drake derailed their friendship? [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel] But then there’s the question of how the reported romance between the rapper and Jen impacts Rihanna’s friendship with Lopez. Jennifer and Rihanna “seemingly go way back,” according to E News, which told readers how Rihanna had reportedly reacted on social media. “[Rihanna] hit J.Lo with the dreaded unfollow, causing many to believe Jennifer went against girl code and romanced…her friend’s ex-boyfriend.” E News linked the start of speculation that the rapper and Lopez were involved in a romance to a very exclusive gathering that he hosted. Jennifer was present at the gathering, which was held after Drake was seen at two of her Las Vegas concerts in a row. Following the “super intimate dinner” in West Hollywood, an insider told E that the rumored new couple exited together. When it comes to how all this plays out on social media, get the spreadsheet ready. Lopez still follows Rihanna and Drake, while the rapper follows both Jennifer and his “on-again, off-again love,” according to E. Rihanna, however, reportedly does not follow Drake. While Rihanna and Drake have a complicated relationship history, Jennifer’s romantic past is tangled as well, pointed out Yahoo. Lopez has been married three times, and recently stirred up speculation about a renewed romance with her third husband Marc Anthony after a hot stage smooch. In addition, Jennifer was engaged to Ben Affleck, and dated Diddy, Bradley Cooper, and Wesley Snipes. Lopez also survived years of an on-again, off-again romance with Casper Smart. On Christmas, Jennifer shared her thoughts on a year filled with “ups and downs.” But in what some are interpreting as a reference to Drake, Lopez added that she feels “surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life!!!” [Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx