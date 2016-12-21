Drake's Rumored Romance With Jennifer Lopez Is Heating Up

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have certainly been sparking the dating rumors lately. The two artists have been spending a lot of time together, making some wonder if there’s something going on between them. According to E! News, Jennifer Lopez and Drake had a “very intimate dinner” at the celebrity hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood on Monday night (December 19). It led to the rumors that the two could very well be dating. The rumors first started two weeks ago when the rapper attended the singer’s “All I Have” concert residency in Las Vegas. Drake took Instagram to post a video of J.Lo’s concert along with some heart eye emojis. Drake and his crew behind us! A video posted by Tasha (@tasharenee013) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:12pm PST It turns out that Drake is a very big Jennifer Lopez fan. One week later, the artist was seen this past Saturday for Jennifer’s Vegas performance. Drake was spotted close to the front stage as he bobbed his head and swayed along to the music while Jennifer pumped up the crowd. A source told E! News that the two have professional ties in the industry, but it’s not clear whether this is a romantic connection between the two. “Jennifer and Drake are working on new music together,” the insider added. Jennifer Lopez has the rumor mill buzzing about her love life. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] According to Vanity Fair, Jennifer is taking some personal time off for the holidays. She canceled her New Year’s Eve hosting gig at a nightclub in Miami that was reportedly worth millions. As for why Jennifer canceled her gig, an inside source said she wanted to spend the holidays with her family this year. “She has been working a lot this year, and next year she has a lot of things going on and wanted some personal and family time.” Meanwhile, Drake will be in Las Vegas over the holiday, as he’s scheduled to ring in 2017 at Hakkasan nightclub for their own New Year’s Eve bash. No word on whether Jennifer will show up to the nightclub to spend some “personal” time with the rapper that night, but she’s not scheduled to perform at Planet Hollywood until February 8. ???? <——– Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST Both artists have recently gotten out of serious relationships. Lopez, 47, ended her on-again, off-again relationship of five years with Casper Smart over the summer. Drake and Rihanna ended their brief romance after he declared his love for her at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. “Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment,” a source told E! News. “They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way.” Drake has also been making the romance rumors swirl with another songstress. He was rumored to be dating Taylor Swift after the 26-year-old was seen attending his 30th birthday bash back in October. He continued to make the dating rumors swirl when he posted a photo of the two talking at the party and then appeared in a new Apple Music commercial, which shows him listening to Swift’s “Bad Blood” while working up a sweat at the gym. Drake has been expressing his interest for Jennifer Lopez. [Image Kevin Winter/Getty Images] In recent weeks, Lopez has been making the rumor mill talk about her past relationships. She has since been linked to ex-husband Marc Anthony after the singer and Shannon De Lima ended their marriage of two years. Lopez and Anthony were seen having a friendly kiss onstage at a recent concert performance, sparking the romance rumors. J.Lo has also been linked to ex-fiance Ben Affleck in the tabloids. Gossip Cop also confirmed that the performer is not dating Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Derek Hough. Let us know your thoughts. Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Drake are dating, or do you think they’re collaborating? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

