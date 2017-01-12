Duggar Rumors: Source Says Joy-Anna Duggar Has Been Having Sex, Could Have Been Pregnant

Joy-Anna Duggar is courting, and now the rumors are starting to fly. She is courting a boy that she has been friends with for years, so she is already comfortable with him. Now Hollywood Life is sharing the news that a source shared with Star magazine that Joy-Anna Duggar is allegedly already having sex and could even be pregnant before she is even engaged. This idea is pretty shocking, but the source says they know what is going on with the Duggar family. ‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Gets Look Of Love From Boyfriend Austin Forsythe In Sweet Photo https://t.co/vbWTfpaCk5 — Marie Nadine Pierre (@luvempress) December 23, 2016 Joy-anna Duggar is just 19-years-old and she is courting Austin Forsyth, who is 23-years-old. The couple seems to be doing well. The normal Duggar courting rules are that you don’t even hold hands until you are engaged and you wait to kiss until you are married. Of course, this means no sex before the wedding. A source shared that she isn’t following the rules, though. She said, “Despite this ‘courting’ nonsense, Joy-Anna and Austin have actually been having sex together for a year!” The source went on to say, “Jim Bob and Michelle can preach all they want about their children’s chastity. She [Joy-Anna] and Austin went way past hand-holding stage a long time ago – and it led to them getting the fright of their young lives.” The source went on to say that Joy-Anna Duggar had a pregnancy scare and had to tell her parents what they had been doing. It turns out she wasn’t pregnant, but the source went on to share more. “That was obviously a huge sigh of relief for everyone concerned, but it didn’t erase the horror for Jim Bob and Michelle that they had come closer than close to having another family sex scandal on their hands!” So far, this source is the only one saying anything about what is allegedly going on with Joy-Anna Duggar. The viewers haven’t even really got to know Austin, but he should be on the upcoming season of Courting On. If Joy-Anna and Austin are not following the courting rules, then they probably won’t be showing that on television. Joy Anna Duggar’s Officially Courting Find Out Who The Lucky … : https://t.co/Z1v9c70jwi .,, pic.twitter.com/YxhJ2JQxoM — Kaylee Smith (@Smith1Kaylee) January 12, 2017 Yahoo shared that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsythe seem to look at each other like they really care about each other. The two didn’t admit that they were dating until November. Of course, the Duggars always wait until they have known the person for a bit to share the news with everyone. The couple shared a photo on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, and it looked like they were on a double date with Michelle and Jim Bob. They were at Chocolate Mess at Marketplace Grill in their hometown of Springdale, Arkansas. Along with the picture, it said, “Happy 23rd Birthday, Austin! We had a great time going on our double date with you and Joy this weekend! We are loving the time we are getting to spend with you as you and Joy court, and we are so excited to see what the Lord has in-store for you and our sweet Joy!” Are you shocked to hear these rumors about Joy-Anna Duggar? Do you think that there is any truth to these rumors? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when it returns to TLC on January 16. This new season will also focus on Derick Dillard’s health, Joy-Anna Duggar’s boyfriend, Jessa Seewald’s second pregnancy and Jinger Duggar preparing for her wedding. She has already got married, but the viewers didn’t get to see the preparations yet. [Feutured Image By Andrew Burton/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx